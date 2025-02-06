Controversial Prince Netflix documentary will not be released

It’s official: The controversial nine-hour authorized Prince documentary directed by Oscar-winning Ezra Edelman for Netflix will not be released.
Prince’s estate and Netflix reach an agreement to quash the nine-hour project.
“The Prince Estate and Netflix have come to a mutual agreement that will allow the estate to develop and produce a new documentary featuring exclusive content from Prince’s archive,” Netflix said in a statement sent Thursday to the Minnesota Star Tribune. “As a result, the Netflix documentary will not be released.”
Londell McMillan of Prince Legacy LLC said Saturday: “There will not be any salacious documentary. We have turned the page, to shine the proper light on Prince.”
He was speaking at a Grammy event, honoring Prince, who died in 2016, and others with a lifetime achievement award.
In the 2024 year-end issue of Billboard magazine, Prince Legacy LLC took out a two-page ad, including a mention of a documentary in 2026-27. It was unclear what that was referring to.
Last month, Charles Spicer of Prince LLC told the Star Tribune: “We don’t have Netflix on our mind. We hope to be able to put out a documentary that reflects Prince’s life — a definitive documentary.”
The controversy over the Netflix documentary was discussed in depth in a Sept. 8 story in the New York Times. Edelman had screened the nine-hour film for a handful of people, including Prince superfan Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and representatives of Prince’s estate.
Prince’s estate — now controlled equally by Primary Wave and Prince Legacy LLC after his surviving siblings sold their shares — was reportedly objecting to some of the specifics, such as coroner’s photos, thus preventing its release, per the original contract with Netflix.
“We are working to resolve matters concerning the documentary so that his story may be told in a way that is factually correct and does not mischaracterize or sensationalize his life,” Prince Legacy said in a statement on Sept. 9.
That week, McMillan, a former lawyer for Prince, took to X to share some of his thoughts on the situation.
“I will not permit ANYONE (ex’s, musicians, engineers, friends, family, enemies) hurt or falsely portray Prince (and we all know he had his ways) Everyone does… We look forward to sharing his balanced story,” McMillan said in one of eight tweets.
Edelman, who won an Oscar for the documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” spent nearly five years working on the Prince project. He had exclusive access to all the material — recordings, videos, films, photos, etc. — in the Minnesota icon’s vault.
This is a developing story.
