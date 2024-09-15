Bream: I was grilled for 6 hours by the director of the controversial Prince documentary

Is Edelman trying to do a hit job with his exhaustive documentary that might never come out? No, he’s trying to give a full portrait of a very complicated, very private, very controlling genius, who relished being mysterious, elusive and inscrutable. But Prince was human, flawed like all of us. It could take more than nine hours to explore the many facets and personae of the singular Purple One. But, in death, as in real life, we may never get to truly know the real Prince beyond his music.