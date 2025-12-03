The longest-running movie theater in the Twin Cities has been sold, but to new owners with the will and know-how to keep it running a lot longer.
Ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2026, the Heights Theater in Columbia Heights is being bought by the operators of the Music Box Theatre in Chicago, a similarly vintage yet adventurous movie house with a good reputation. They intend to keep a lot of the current film programming in place and add a lot more.
And have no fear: The new proprietors are keeping the theater’s famous Wurlitzer organ and not canceling any of this month’s “White Christmas” screenings.
“This is a very niche business, and they appreciate that and have a handle on that niche,” said Tom Letness, the Heights’ dedicated owner of the past 27 years.
The new ownership deal was announced Tuesday on the Heights’ website and social media pages with a promise that “audiences can expect the Heights experience they know and love: meticulous film presentation in digital, 35 and 70mm, classic programming, and the familiar faces of longtime staff.”
In a statement, the Music Box Theatre’s Ryan Oestreich said he and his team are “honored to continue the legacy Tom cultivated.
“We share his belief that the movie theater is a sacred space for discovery, laughter, and community,” Oestreich continued, “and we’re excited to bring even more film experiences to the Twin Cities.”
Among the new experiences the Music Box crew plans to bring to the Heights: late-night screenings on weekends, kids’ Saturday morning showings and a revitalized silent movie series featuring live accompaniment on the theater’s historic organ.