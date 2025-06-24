Readers Write: Israel-Iran war, United States v. Skrmetti

•••
I agree with President Donald Trump’s decision to take out Iran’s nuclear facilities. I think the world will be a safer place without having Iran or its proxies having this capability. Trump’s superpower is that he takes blame for nothing yet takes credit for everything. It’s like he’d take credit for making the whole sundae when all he did was put the cherry on top.
Yes, this was a bold decision to take out Iran’s capabilities and hopefully end that possibility altogether, but Trump and his team take full credit for everything. They said Trump is the only president in all these years to actually have the guts to neutralize Iran. This would not have been possible if Israel had not taken out the threats from Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran’s air defenses. Then Israel had a week to bomb Iran’s military targets before the U.S. got involved.
None of the recent presidents had a path to victory laid out like this, so they had to negotiate an agreement. Trump later decided to pull out of that agreement. The stars were aligned for Trump to take military action, and it was a good and successful plan. I’d pat him on the back if I could, but he and his people are already doing that with gusto, so there’s no room for me.
Casey Zimmerman, Plymouth
•••
Prior to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas against Israel, there had been optimism that a peace treaty between Israel and Saudi Arabia was close to being signed. This would have been a historic step forward toward lasting peace in the region. The leader of Hamas at the time was Yahya Sinwar (since killed) who likely acted, at least in part, to sabotage these peace efforts. It worked — the agreement, like much of Gaza, has been vaporized as a consequence of the ensuing war. It is not surprising that the leader of Hamas would choose war over peace.