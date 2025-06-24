Readers Write: Israel-Iran war, United States v. Skrmetti

Regarding the letter “Like it or not, Israel is making us all safer” (Readers Write, June 23): Israel was the first state to introduce nuclear arms into the volatile Middle East (with at least tacit U.S. approval), but when it bombs its neighbors who try to acquire the same weapons (Iran at the moment), this makes us safer? That seems to be the “Dr. Strangelove” logic of the letter writer. I would feel much safer if the Middle East were a nuclear-free zone, and if Israel were not pursuing its horrific war against the people of Gaza, supported by U.S. taxpayers. And a final what if: Suppose Russian President Vladimir Putin were to decide that to preserve his sphere of influence in the Middle East and protect his ally, Iran, he needed to take out the Israeli nuclear threat? Unthinkable? Certainly not reassuring.