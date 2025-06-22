Readers Write: Iran and Israel, tuition at state schools, trans athletes, airships

•••
As I hear our political leaders, both Democrats and Republican, warning Israel against continuing its attack on Iran’s nuclear program, I can’t help but recall the phrase “It’s déjà vu all over again” — coined by the late, great Yankee Yogi Berra. Yogi was referring to the tendency of Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris to hit back-to-back home runs. But the phrase can just as easily describe the condemnation of Israel by the international community and some in our own government. Consider: In 1981, Israel destroyed Saddam Hussein’s nuclear reactor in Iraq. For this action Israel drew condemnation internationally and from our own President Ronald Reagan. In 2007, Israel sought approval from the U.S. to destroy Syria’s nuclear reactor then under construction. President George W. Bush refused to give approval to this endeavor, but Israel went ahead anyway and destroyed the reactor.
Those who are now condemning Israel for trying to stop Iran from achieving nuclear weapons, which it threatens to use on the Jewish state, should ask this question: What would the Middle East look like today if there were nuclear weapons in Syria and Iraq?
Ronald Haskvitz, Minnetonka
A letter writer on June 19 stated that “President Jimmy Carter displayed weakness during [the Iran hostage crisis], and it was a big factor in his loss to President Ronald Reagan in the 1980 election. Reagan exhibited strength and his warnings to Iran led to the hostages’ release when he took office.” This statement is misinformed and simplistic.
There is compelling evidence that Republican operatives, led by former Texas Gov. John B. Connally Jr., conspired to secretly delay the hostages’ release by sending a message that Reagan would give the Iranians a better deal than Carter, and therefore Iran should wait until after the election to release the hostages. This sabotaged Carter’s ongoing hostage negotiations, which were quite advanced at this point, and undermined his re-election campaign. The hostages’ January release was not due to Reagan’s “strength” or “warnings” but rather to back-channel rogue deal-making, without which the hostages might well have been released before the election. For full details, see the 2023 New York Times story "A Four-Decade Secret: One Man’s Story of Sabotaging Carter’s Re-election."