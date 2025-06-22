Readers Write: Iran and Israel, tuition at state schools, trans athletes, airships

After reading about the need for steep tuition increases at the Minnesota State system (“Minnesota State tuition jump is largest in nearly 2 decades,” June 19), why is no one is asking whether our state even needs all 33 campuses we now have? Maybe this number made sense prior to the internet and the completion of our modern highway system. However, with the popularity of online courses and better highway access, Minnesota State could easily close five or even more locations and save enough, through lower administrative cost, course consolidation and building maintenance, to reduce or even eliminate the tuition increases while still providing a wide variety of courses to students across the state either online or at nearby campuses.