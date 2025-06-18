Readers Write

Readers Write: Israel-Iran war, Rep. Melissa Hortman

Assert yourself, Congress.

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 10:30PM
Smoke rises from the rubble of an Iranian state media building in Tehran after an Israeli airstrike on June 16. (Tribune News Service)



On June 17 the president posted on social media that “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.” This comment is unprofessional and inflammatory. There can only be two possible scenarios, both of which are more than concerning for global security purposes.

Scenario one would be that his post is only half truth or outright lie. Lying to the American people is bad enough, but we are growing accustomed to that. The real issue would be that his lies could inflame our opponents to the point where they will take action in response to his words. This is reckless behavior that puts the world into a very dangerous situation.

The second scenario would be that this is in fact a true assertion; that the president has indeed used military assets against another country. If this is the case then we have entered a whole new level of breach of constitutional authority. As a former service member who has sworn an oath to the Constitution, I am growing weary of the constant flagrant abuses of constitutional authority by this administration. But, the executive declaring war is where it needs to stop.

The legislative branch has done nothing to restrain the abuse of power. We saw South Korea do it and do it well. When their executive breached his authority the representatives rushed to action, in the middle of the night, and preserved democracy. But here, in the seat of democracy and freedom, our representatives are doing nothing. I am calling for Congress to take back power. Stop this military action immediately and reel in the tyrannical behavior of this president.

Tim Biocic, Mankato, Minn.

In the fall of 1979, I was an airman in the U.S. Air Force and home on leave preparing to transition to a three-year assignment in what was then West Germany.

During my 30-day leave, Iranian revolutionary forces overthrew the Iranian government and they kidnapped our U.S. embassy staff and kept them as hostages for over a year. I thought for sure that my orders to Germany would be redlined and that I would be reassigned to a staging area and heading to war.

President Jimmy Carter displayed weakness during that crisis, and it was a big factor in his loss to President Ronald Reagan in the 1980 election. Reagan exhibited strength and his warnings to Iran led to the hostages’ release when he took office.

For the past 46 years, America has been in an undeclared war with Iran. Our troops have been killed by their proxies and bombs, and they have been a threat to America from both a terrorist and nuclear weapon development basis.

President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden pursued financial incentives and policy directives that made the Iranian threat stronger, and President Donald Trump’s policies made the Iran threat weaker.

Israel now has Iran on their heels, and for the first time in nearly a half century, there is a strong likelihood that this Iranian regime could be toppled and this threat can finally be ended.

If ever there was a time for a bipartisan agreement to support Israel and topple the terrorist Iranian regime, this is it.

Corby Pelto, Minneapolis

Israel and Iran at war. Another disaster of Trump’s own making. In 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and was unable to get Iran into talks for a new plan. Nobody was surprised by that. Trump has had no kind or even polite words for Iran. What country wants to negotiate with a bully?

The Biden administration spent four years smoothing over the situation to the point where Iran was ready to begin negotiations when Trump was re-elected and began poisoning the relationship again. Rather than relying on experts in the State Department, Trump appointed Steve Witkoff, a real estate investor and complete amateur at international negotiations, to lead the negotiating team while Trump continued to lambaste Iran. The results were predictable.

Now Trump is pleading with Iran and Israel to stop escalating their war. It’s rather like watching grandpa standing outside his burning house telling the flames to die down. And next to his feet are a lighter and a can of gasoline.

Daniel Beckfield, New Brighton

Throughout modern history, presidents have found that engaging the American military in a war is a convenient way to bolster approval ratings. It may be the most convenient for the president. It isn’t for the American people, nor for the civilians of the country, that the president decides to bomb. Like an advertising slogan, using the American military can provide “fast, temporary relief,” but it also creates death and destruction of American and foreign lives and property. It also creates huge economic losses and enemies that will haunt America for decades.

The War Powers Act must be restricted to explicit, clear approval by Congress before any significant change to U.S. involvement in any foreign conflict, including supplying allies with any arms, weapons or support. In particular, providing bombs to Israel for use in Gaza or Iran must not be conducted without explicit congressional approval.

Gary Brisbin, Fridley

The events playing out in the Middle East are terrifying. In nuclear warfare, you can be 99% successful and still lose.

Jack Kohler, Plymouth

REP. MELISSA HORTMAN

Violence begets violence

After the unspeakable acts by an assassin against Minnesota state legislators, we rightly hear Gov. Tim Walz stating, “This cannot be the norm.” Unfortunately, this violence has already become the norm, not only by disturbed individuals but by nations, dictators and terrorist groups at home and abroad. How can we condone the Israel-Hamas war that is now spreading to the wider Middle East with a bombing of Iran’s state TV while it is on air? How is it that we have accepted violent acts as sanctioned solutions to differences between nations? This uncivil discourse, inflamed rhetoric and passivity toward violent gun culture encourages evil by deranged people. Perhaps easily accessible assault-style weapons in the U.S. and the show of force by nations abroad helps mentally unstable people rationalize their behavior.

The peaceful rallies around the nation this past weekend demonstrate that many citizens are ready to stand for civility. We stand against injustice. We stand for the constitutional rights of our democracy. We oppose violence. We abhor war. I echo Gov. Tim Walz, I speak for myself, and I speak for all who join me: Violence, whether perpetrated by individuals or nation-states, can no longer be the norm.

Mary E. Berg, Apple Valley

I would like to suggest a simple but powerful way for Walz and the Legislature to honor Hortman’s contributions to our state: Rename the State Office Building as the Melissa and Mark Hortman Office Building. Please make this happen.

Jerry Gale, Columbia Heights



