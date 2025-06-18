Readers Write: Israel-Iran war, Rep. Melissa Hortman

•••
On June 17 the president posted on social media that “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.” This comment is unprofessional and inflammatory. There can only be two possible scenarios, both of which are more than concerning for global security purposes.
Scenario one would be that his post is only half truth or outright lie. Lying to the American people is bad enough, but we are growing accustomed to that. The real issue would be that his lies could inflame our opponents to the point where they will take action in response to his words. This is reckless behavior that puts the world into a very dangerous situation.
The second scenario would be that this is in fact a true assertion; that the president has indeed used military assets against another country. If this is the case then we have entered a whole new level of breach of constitutional authority. As a former service member who has sworn an oath to the Constitution, I am growing weary of the constant flagrant abuses of constitutional authority by this administration. But, the executive declaring war is where it needs to stop.
The legislative branch has done nothing to restrain the abuse of power. We saw South Korea do it and do it well. When their executive breached his authority the representatives rushed to action, in the middle of the night, and preserved democracy. But here, in the seat of democracy and freedom, our representatives are doing nothing. I am calling for Congress to take back power. Stop this military action immediately and reel in the tyrannical behavior of this president.
Tim Biocic, Mankato, Minn.
