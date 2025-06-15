Brown: Minnesota helium could lift airship reboot

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
When I say “airship,” you might think of the Goodyear Blimp, now celebrating 100 years of advertising tires by slowly hovering above outdoor sporting events. Or, if you’re drawn to the macabre, recall the Hindenburg, the German hydrogen airship that burst into flames while landing at Lakehurst, N.J., in 1937, killing 36 people.
It’s hard to live down, “Oh, the humanity.”
And yet, we tolerate far worse disasters without closing our minds to modern methods of air travel. On Wednesday, at least 260 people died when an Air India flight crashed into a medical school in Ahmedabad. In January, 67 souls perished when a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines passenger jet over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.
But what if I told you that modern airships, filled with nonflammable helium, could safely move cargo, even passengers, with game-changing fuel efficiency? What if experts say that airships are uniquely suited for places with lots of agriculture and lakes? Furthermore, Minnesota might be one of the best places to develop this technology because of a rich new supply of helium recently discovered here.
Let’s begin by acknowledging all the reasons you may be justifiably skeptical of my newfound enthusiasm.
Blimps are huge. It takes a cubic meter of helium to lift a kilogram of weight, which requires girth. Goodyear’s airships are as long as a football field. The Hindenburg was 803 feet long.