Readers Write: ‘Violent populism,’ the budget bill, Iran

Clearly the best approach at this point would be to reinstate the independent inspection and verification aspect. Iran right now is in a very weak position to resist this. But it is likely that Trump will reinstate such a program? This would amount to admitting that his termination of the Kerry-Obama treaty was a bad, very bad, idea, since it led to the crisis that caused Israel to attack the Iran nuclear sites about two weeks ago. Trump will resist all attempts to concede that what he did in his first term was a serious mistake. Admitting mistakes is not his strong suit. But ruling out an inspection-and-verification program will inevitably lead to redevelopment, probably at even deeper secret sites than Fordo, of Iran’s atomic weapons program. This means development of an even more vicious program, with perhaps a few months or two years of delay. Kerry was clearly against this, as we all should be.