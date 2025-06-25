Readers Write: ‘Violent populism,’ the budget bill, Iran

•••
Academic cover for those who want to admire assassins. That’s the tone of the June 23 article “Shootings studied as ‘violent populism.’” Instead of exploring how someone rapidly devolves from self-appointed messiah to creepy loser, we read regurgitations of so-called violent populists’ rationalizations for murdering their targets.
We need a different label for people like this. I propose “radicalized American individualists.” They’re not like populists of the past who harnessed the force of political, economic and social systems to make life better for the poor and powerless. Rather, today’s versions have deceived themselves into viewing their violent intentions as a public struggle for justice instead of a private vendetta motivated by an exaggerated sense of grievance. They place themselves above the law, above the Constitution, above God. Let’s not reward their idolatry by making idols out of them.
Luke Walbert, St. Paul
There have been a couple of pieces in the Strib Voices section recently about the special election to fill Rep. Melissa Hortman’s seat and how the Republicans should not, out of respect for Hortman, run any candidate. As a lifelong Democrat, I have to say this is one of the worst political ideas — and recently there have been plenty — I have heard. I did not know Hortman personally, but in watching her over the past years I think she believed wholeheartedly in the political process of fair elections. I say to Republicans and Democrats: Please put up your strongest opponents. This will truly respect her work and legacy.
Bruce Lemke, Orono