Readers Write: U student detained by ICE, Terminal 1 gridlock, creative writing

•••
Each day a handful of troubling developments arise from the current administration’s policies. Few are as alarming as the detention and deportation of international students at American universities.
It can be easy for some to discount events happening at Columbia or Tufts Universities or someplace distant. It’s more difficult to ignore those occurring in our state. Recently, the University of Minnesota made a statement that on March 27, an international student was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials (“International grad student at U detained by ICE agents,” March 29).
From any perspective, this should be horrifying. These are students who, legally, have a protected right to the freedoms every American enjoys, especially freedom of speech. In practice, this has proved to be untrue. The fact is that international students are only able to engage in speech greenlit by the Trump administration.
This should appall every American. Universities have long been bastions for social movements. Opposition to South Africa’s apartheid, the Vietnam War and racial segregation were all aided by outspoken student movements. Recent policy strips students of that ability.
To have official U.S. policy be that voices opposed to the president are not welcome in the U.S. is concerning at the very least. Why would any student endeavor to study at any American university when, at any time, their visa can be revoked for attending a protest, penning a letter or speaking too loudly? At a time when we need the brightest the world has to offer, we are instead sending the message “Do not come here.”
Jean-Luc Genereau, Duluth