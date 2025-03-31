Readers Write: U student detained by ICE, Terminal 1 gridlock, creative writing

There is a simple solution to the subject James Lileks discusses in his March 29 column, but the MSP Airport Police Department evidently does not want to use it (“Inside Terminal 1, calm abounds”). No vehicles should be permitted to stop without starting to load a passenger within a minute or two. If everyone coming to pick up arriving passengers would not enter the arrivals area before receiving a message that their arriving passengers were at such and such a location with their baggage, there would not be any reason for the many vehicles just standing along the curb. All the MSP police do is try to move people along, and it does not work very effectively. They need to be very quick and firm about writing tickets and the current chaotic situation would quickly subside — vehicle drivers would learn very quickly that they cannot arrive to pick up passengers without them being ready to be picked up.