Twin Cities Culver’s franchisee agrees to payouts after workers claimed race, gender hostilities

Federal regulators and a Twin Cities fast-food franchisee have agreed to pay monetary settlements to young people who said they were subjected to on-the-job racist, homophobic and sexist taunts, as well as hostilities aimed at a disabled worker.
The proposed settlements of the civil rights lawsuits between R&G Endeavors Inc., which operates the Culver’s near the 80th Street exit off Hwy. 10 in Cottage Grove, and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on behalf of the former employees were spelled out in filings in U.S. District Court last week.
The settlements, if approved by Judge Jeffrey Bryan, would mean a $103,500 payout to a group of five females, and payouts of $82,500 to one person and $75,000 to another.
The agreements between the parties would take effect under what is called a consent decree, meaning the suits would be resolved without the franchisee’s admission of wrongdoing.
The EEOC has declined to take questions about the proposed settlement. Attorneys for the franchisee were contacted Thursday for comment.
Also included in the agreement are requirements that Culver’s adopt and carry out anti-discriminatory policies and practices.
In one instance, managers and other employees singled out a gay and Black employee with racial and homophobic insults. They discussed his sex life, and one of them referred to him as the restaurant’s “adopted African child.”