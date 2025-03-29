International business grad student at U detained by ICE

An international graduate student at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management was detained Thursday by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a situation the U described as “deeply concerning.”
In a statement to students Friday, U President Rebecca Cunningham and two other school officials said the student, who was not identified, was detained at an off-campus residence. No other details were immediately available.
“We are actively working to gather more details about this incident,” Cunningham said in the statement.
She added: “The university had no prior knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities before it occurred.”
Andria Waclawski, the U’s public relations director, said the detained student has asked for privacy. She said state and federal privacy laws limit the information that school officials can share in such circumstances.
“We’re following the student’s lead and respecting their request for privacy,” Waclawski said.
The Graduate Labor Union, which represents graduate students at the U, said in a statement that the detained student is receiving legal representation through the University Student Legal Service office.