International business grad student at U detained by ICE

In an email to students, university officials called it a “deeply concerning situation.”

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 29, 2025 at 10:45PM

An international graduate student at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management was detained Thursday by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a situation the U described as “deeply concerning.”

In a statement to students Friday, U President Rebecca Cunningham and two other school officials said the student, who was not identified, was detained at an off-campus residence. No other details were immediately available.

“We are actively working to gather more details about this incident,” Cunningham said in the statement.

She added: “The university had no prior knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities before it occurred.”

Andria Waclawski, the U’s public relations director, said the detained student has asked for privacy. She said state and federal privacy laws limit the information that school officials can share in such circumstances.

“We’re following the student’s lead and respecting their request for privacy,” Waclawski said.

The Graduate Labor Union, which represents graduate students at the U, said in a statement that the detained student is receiving legal representation through the University Student Legal Service office.

 

“These actions are an affront to our civil liberties and the tenants of academic freedom,” the statement said. “International students are a pillar of our university community and our union. We ... will not stand by and allow their rights to be trampled.”

ICE did not respond to a request for more information Friday.

At universities across the country in recent weeks, federal agents have reportedly detained numerous international students with legal status in the United States without filing criminal charges. The Trump administration has particularly targeted those expressing pro-Palestinian views, raising alarm over free speech rights.

In a social media post on X, Gov. Tim Walz said he requested more information about the student’s detention from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He said he will share what he learns.

“The University of Minnesota is an international destination for education and research,” Walz wrote. “We have any number of students studying here with visas, and we need answers.”

In her statement, Cunningham emphasized that campus departments and U police officers don’t enforce federal immigration laws or inquire about an individual’s immigration status.

The U’s Council of Graduate Students said in a statement that it was “deeply disturbed” about the student’s detention.

“We call on the federal government to comply with all court orders,” the statement said, “and we urge the university and its partners to do everything possible to defend all students, faculty, and staff, regardless of their nation of origin.”

Said Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley, whose district includes the university campus: “This frightening reality underscores the need for the city of Minneapolis, University of Minnesota and all local governments to clearly and unambiguously condemn the Trump administration’s cruel and racist attacks, and invest resources into protecting vulnerable residents.”

DFL state Sen. Doron Clark, who represents the university area in the Legislature, said on social media that he was “saddened and angered that ICE is operating around the University of Minnesota. Our campuses should be a safe place for all students, staff, and visitors. I am monitoring the situation closely, and encourage you to stay vigilant and well-informed.”

 

This is a developing story. Check back with the Minnesota Star Tribune for updates.

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

