Excerpt: Former Star Tribune writers’ poetic book views what’s happening to American prairie

“In the bars and cafés around Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, regulars tell the story of a settler family that arrived in Chase County about 1860, their wagon loaded with the household goods and farm implements required to start a new life on the prairie. They encountered a member of the Kansa tribe, according to the story, and asked where they might find a good place to farm. He gave them a warning: Their steel plow would be useless here. Puzzled but undaunted, they claimed a homestead and hitched horse to plow, only to discover that he had been right. In this part of east-central Kansas, the hard limestone bedrock lies so close to the surface that a plow can’t carve a furrow without striking rock. Subsequent settlers got the message and chose to settle farther west. So by a quirk of geology, the Flint Hills region survived as a rare island of grass in a vast sea of corn and wheat. Today it covers some 4 million acres in eastern Kansas and northern Oklahoma and includes the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, the nation’s largest remaining patch of native tallgrass prairie. It may be the best place in the country to see the ancient landscape that shaped life here for centuries before Europeans arrived.