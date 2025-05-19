Readers Write: Health care for undocumented immigrants, immigration reality TV, Chief Brian O’Hara

•••
It is encouraging that our governor is challenging the progressive wing of the party to reach a budget agreement that benefits the most Minnesotans. (“To dismay of the left, Walz leans to center,” May 18). Gov. Tim Walz dared to compromise and jointly secure a more balanced and practical budget “focused on ‘the end goal of fiscal responsibility.’” It recognizes that tax revenues are finite and cannot be wished into existence (let’s set aside the notion of levying still more taxes on a weary public whose incomes are definitely finite).
Progressive Dems lost the Oval Office because the party hung its hat on narrow and divisive issues that affect few people and alienate the rest. That is not to say those issues and people are unimportant, but that they aren’t core to the vast majority of the electorate’s daily lives and needs.
We simply can’t do it all or to the degree both parties’ fringes desire.
Daniel Patton, Minneapolis
•••
The deal cut in St. Paul to eliminate MinnesotaCare eligibility for undocumented adults demonstrates a deplorable lack of imagination by our elected leaders. In addition to reinforcing tired and harmful stereotypes about migrants, it fails the most basic tests of decency toward our neighbors — and make no mistake, immigrants are our neighbors.