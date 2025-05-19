Readers Write: Health care for undocumented immigrants, immigration reality TV, Chief Brian O’Hara

There may be something more tasteless, shameful and cruel than asking immigrants to compete for citizenship against one another for the entertainment of the viewing public, but at the moment, I can’t think what it may be (“Reality TV show for immigrants to compete for U.S. citizenship?” May 17). We must assume, of course, that these would be immigrants of color given that President Donald Trump has shown he welcomes white immigrants with open arms, no questions asked (“49 white South Africans arrive in U.S. as refugees,” May 13). Regardless of whether the show would actually be made, considering it seriously betrays once more the grotesque racism of this administration. Is this really who you are, MAGA supporters? Do you think this would be a good idea?