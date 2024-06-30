Supreme Court tie vote dooms taxpayer funded Catholic charter school in Oklahoma

''Oklahoma parents and children are better off with more educational choices, not fewer. While the Supreme Court's order is disappointing for educational freedom, the 4-4 decision does not set precedent, allowing the court to revisit this issue in the future," said Jim Campbell, who argued the case at the high court on behalf of Oklahoma's charter school board. Campbell is the chief legal counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal organization that appears often at the court in cases on high-profile social issues.