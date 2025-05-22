Eat & Drink

Where to eat when spending 24 hours in downtown St. Cloud

We have you covered for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between when you’re in the area.

By Nancy Ngo

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 11:30AM
Arroy Thai and Filipino in downtown St. Cloud offers modern takes on the cuisines. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

During a recent stay in downtown St. Cloud, I was struck by the number of independently owned restaurants dishing distinctive fare alongside beer-and-burger staples. They were the kind of places that leave a lasting impression, enough to make one jealous they aren’t in your neighborhood.

It might not be surprising that such an independent spirit exists given its history, which began with settlers in the mid-19th century. As the area established itself, downtown became a destination for live music and entrepreneurial spirit, ultimately serving as an important cultural and economic hub for central Minnesota.

Downtown St. Cloud. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The hub continues to draw crowds: River’s Edge Convention Center saw 125,000 visitors last year, and the Paramount Center for the Arts draws 80,000 people annually, according to Visit Greater St. Cloud. And with the opening of Stage Works co-working space and entrepreneur center in the transformed historic Davidson Opera House — as well as the upcoming Great River Children’s Museum, with an anticipated 125,000 visitors annually — the businesses and area hotels, restaurants and shops help feed one another.

“Downtown St. Cloud has a palpable energy. It’s where our history meets our future, offering a unique blend of small-town charm and modern cultural experiences,” said Rachel Thompson, Visit Greater St. Cloud’s executive director. “The investment from small-business owners in creating a vibrant and unique atmosphere and the arts and entertainment scene make it a must-visit destination.”

Set against an old-timey backdrop, the area continues to change with the times while maintaining a historic charm, and small businesses like restaurants are leading the charge.

If you’re planning a stay downtown or passing through on your way to the cabin and looking to grab a unique bite, here’s what our dining playlist would be for 24 hours in downtown St. Cloud. It takes you through breakfast, lunch and dinner and everything in between. Be sure to check restaurant hours, as they can vary depending on the day of the week.

Jules' Bistro in downtown St. Cloud emphasizes scratch-made and locally sourced ingredients. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
The chilaquiles on the breakfast menu at Jules' Bistro in downtown St. Cloud. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Jules' Bistro in downtown St. Cloud emphasizes scratch-made and locally sourced ingredients. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Breakfast: Jules’ Bistro

This gem of a restaurant is all about spotlighting local purveyors whenever possible, and it pays off in delicious ways. Start your day here with java from Minneapolis’ Dogwood Coffee Co. and the scratch-food offerings. The chilaquiles ($18) — a bed of corn tortilla chips topped with chorizo from Manea’s Meats in nearby Sauk Rapids, smothered in black bean-corn salsa, baked in an ancho chile-rojo enchilada sauce and finished with two poached eggs — get the day started off right.

Breakfast is served daily from 8 to 11 a.m., and then the lunch and dinner menus kick in. If you find yourself there for an afternoon or evening meal, which we would recommend without hesitation, it’s easy to see why the flatbread pizzas, with a wonderful ultra-crisp thin crust, are a crowd favorite. There are more than a dozen varieties to choose from, ranging from Mediterranean and margherita to prosciutto pesto and barbecue chicken. Highly recommended is the “Minnesota Cuban” flatbread ($23). With Creole honey mustard, pickled okra, Swiss cheese, ham and Italian sausage from Manea’s Meats, it’s packed with personality and originality.

921 W. St. Germain St., julesbistrostcloud.com

Somali Cafe in St. Cloud features sambusas, rice platters, gyros and more. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Sambusas at Somali Cafe in St. Cloud pack some heat. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Snack: Somali Cafe

Somali Cafe, just across the Mississippi River bridge on St. Germain Street before entering downtown, has gained a reputation for its sambusas. And at $2 a pop, these triangular pastries that are typically filled with ground beef, finely chopped cilantro and spices such as cumin, cardamom and coriander, pack some heat and make for a satisfying light bite.

The unassuming spot sports a handful of booths, so take your chances at scoring a seat or plan to get your order to go. If you want to make it a meal, gyros, rice platters and other entrees are also available.

119 E. St. Germain St., 320-259-0413

Don't miss the filled cupcake offerings at Dolsie’s Lunch Box Grille in downtown St. Cloud. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The popovers at Dolsie’s Lunch Box Grille in downtown St. Cloud are worth the stop. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lunch or snack: Dolsie’s Lunch Box Grille

The family-run breakfast and lunch spot brings homestyle cooking to downtown in the form of salads, sandwiches and burgers. As much of a draw are items you can order before or after your meal — or that make for great snacking. Airy, buttery popovers made fresh daily ($3.75) and Mrs. Dolsie’s “Cupcakery” counter featuring filled cupcakes ($3.50 each) is worth a stop anytime.

If the Wedding Cake (a vanilla cake with caramel filling and buttercream frosting with caramel drizzled on top) or Death by Chocolate (chocolate cake with fudge filling and chocolate buttercream frosting with chocolate sprinkles on top) are in stock, make them part of your order.

810 W. St. Germain St., dolsieslunchbox.com

The Martini Lounge at the Red Carpet in downtown St. Cloud is a classic spot for a cocktail. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pre- or post-dinner: Red Carpet Martini Lounge

The Red Carpet bar, lounge and club has been around 45 years and still remains a popular hangout for grabbing drinks or catching live music. For the classic experience, head to the upstairs Martini Lounge, an ideal spot for a pre- or post-dinner cocktail.

Choose between saloon-style high-tops, lounge seats or bustling bar area — all lined with, of course, red carpet. And, as the name of the lounge implies, there’s an expansive martini list. Bonus: During happy hour (4 to 8 p.m.), complimentary hors d’oeuvres are available.

11 5th Av. S., redcarpetnightclub.com

A touch of the tropics at Arroy Thai and Filipino in downtown St. Cloud. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Lumpia egg rolls at Arroy Thai and Filipino restaurant in downtown St. Cloud are served with a housemade sweet-and-sour sauce. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Dinner: Arroy

This lunch, dinner and Saturday brunch spot in the heart of downtown is poised for the next generation of diners with modern takes on Thai and Filipino food and drinks. The mocktail menu sports drinks such as Your Zesty Bestie, a cucumber-lime spritz infused with Thai basil and jalapeño ($5.75). Tropical cocktails come with modern flair, if the guava margarita, lychee blackberry smash and Thai tea-nis are any indication ($9.50). Meanwhile, food offerings range from curry and adobo rice dishes to noodle and tom yum soups.

Start with the lumpia ($10 for six pieces), or Filipino egg rolls, with a house sweet-and-sour sauce. Be sure to follow up with the Bendana’s pancit ($17). The citrusy, fragrant, tangy and slightly sweet rice noodle stir-fry dish (choose a protein of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, mock duck or tofu) tossed with carrot and cabbage is our new go-to.

800 W. St. Germain St., arroymn.com

Taco Villa sits on the edge of downtown St. Cloud and has a drive-thru if you're on the road. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Taco Villa on the edge of downtown St. Cloud serves up local version of fast-food favorites. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

On the road again: Taco Villa

If you find yourself wanting to give in to guilty pleasures on your way out of town, then Taco Villa, dishing up local versions of fast-food favorites, might be the perfect pit stop to fuel up for the journey ahead. The St. Cloud staple that’s been around since 1966 (originally in Waite Park) has a new owner who worked at Taco Villa post-high school and resurrected it after hearing that her favorite restaurant was closing, according to the website.

As part of it, she’s brought back Taco Villa’s original-recipe tacos and burritos (including the pizza burrito) at the casual counter-service spot while continuing to keep things affordable and fun. The taco burger ($2.40), essentially a steamed slider with taco fillings, as well as the new Villa Crunch Taco ($3.75), a soft-shell taco wrapped inside a hard shell with classic fillings and fixings, made us smile with abandoned delight, and there were no regrets.

25 9th Av. N., tacovillamn.com

about the writer

about the writer

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

Eat at these 6 restaurants when in downtown St. Cloud

card image

We have you covered for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between when you’re in the area.

Eat & Drink

6 beer cocktails for tasty summer sipping that you can make at home

card image

Eat & Drink

Dark Horse in Lowertown stages a restaurant comeback

card image