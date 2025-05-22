Where to eat when spending 24 hours in downtown St. Cloud

Breakfast is served daily from 8 to 11 a.m., and then the lunch and dinner menus kick in. If you find yourself there for an afternoon or evening meal, which we would recommend without hesitation, it’s easy to see why the flatbread pizzas, with a wonderful ultra-crisp thin crust, are a crowd favorite. There are more than a dozen varieties to choose from, ranging from Mediterranean and margherita to prosciutto pesto and barbecue chicken. Highly recommended is the “Minnesota Cuban” flatbread ($23). With Creole honey mustard, pickled okra, Swiss cheese, ham and Italian sausage from Manea’s Meats, it’s packed with personality and originality.