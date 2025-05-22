Where to eat when spending 24 hours in downtown St. Cloud

During a recent stay in downtown St. Cloud, I was struck by the number of independently owned restaurants dishing distinctive fare alongside beer-and-burger staples. They were the kind of places that leave a lasting impression, enough to make one jealous they aren’t in your neighborhood.
It might not be surprising that such an independent spirit exists given its history, which began with settlers in the mid-19th century. As the area established itself, downtown became a destination for live music and entrepreneurial spirit, ultimately serving as an important cultural and economic hub for central Minnesota.
The hub continues to draw crowds: River’s Edge Convention Center saw 125,000 visitors last year, and the Paramount Center for the Arts draws 80,000 people annually, according to Visit Greater St. Cloud. And with the opening of Stage Works co-working space and entrepreneur center in the transformed historic Davidson Opera House — as well as the upcoming Great River Children’s Museum, with an anticipated 125,000 visitors annually — the businesses and area hotels, restaurants and shops help feed one another.
“Downtown St. Cloud has a palpable energy. It’s where our history meets our future, offering a unique blend of small-town charm and modern cultural experiences,” said Rachel Thompson, Visit Greater St. Cloud’s executive director. “The investment from small-business owners in creating a vibrant and unique atmosphere and the arts and entertainment scene make it a must-visit destination.”
Set against an old-timey backdrop, the area continues to change with the times while maintaining a historic charm, and small businesses like restaurants are leading the charge.
If you’re planning a stay downtown or passing through on your way to the cabin and looking to grab a unique bite, here’s what our dining playlist would be for 24 hours in downtown St. Cloud. It takes you through breakfast, lunch and dinner and everything in between. Be sure to check restaurant hours, as they can vary depending on the day of the week.
Breakfast: Jules’ Bistro
This gem of a restaurant is all about spotlighting local purveyors whenever possible, and it pays off in delicious ways. Start your day here with java from Minneapolis’ Dogwood Coffee Co. and the scratch-food offerings. The chilaquiles ($18) — a bed of corn tortilla chips topped with chorizo from Manea’s Meats in nearby Sauk Rapids, smothered in black bean-corn salsa, baked in an ancho chile-rojo enchilada sauce and finished with two poached eggs — get the day started off right.
Breakfast is served daily from 8 to 11 a.m., and then the lunch and dinner menus kick in. If you find yourself there for an afternoon or evening meal, which we would recommend without hesitation, it’s easy to see why the flatbread pizzas, with a wonderful ultra-crisp thin crust, are a crowd favorite. There are more than a dozen varieties to choose from, ranging from Mediterranean and margherita to prosciutto pesto and barbecue chicken. Highly recommended is the “Minnesota Cuban” flatbread ($23). With Creole honey mustard, pickled okra, Swiss cheese, ham and Italian sausage from Manea’s Meats, it’s packed with personality and originality.