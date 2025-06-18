Make the most of Minnesota’s strawberry season with these tips

If you’re thinking of heading to a strawberry farm, don’t think too long. Strawberry season is short and sweet, and it’s happening now.
“Visiting a strawberry farm or getting fresh berries at farmers markets is an annual tradition so many Minnesotans look forward to,” said Rachel Wandrei of Minnesota Grown, a program that’s a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the state’s agriculture producers. “Pick-your-own farms provide the opportunity for families and friends to make memories, learn more about where their food comes from, and pick fresh, juicy strawberries to enjoy.”
As you plan your berry-picking adventure, here’s what you need to know, thanks to these tips from Minnesota Grown.
Before your visit
- Be sure to call ahead to farms or check their social media pages before visiting to confirm hours, availability, picking conditions and payment information. Farmers appreciate this more than you know.
- Don’t forget to bring a hat, sunscreen and water bottle.
- Wear comfortable, appropriate shoes for walking in a damp field.
At the farm
- Select red, ripe berries with caps and stems.
- Stay on designated pathways to protect the plants the farmers have worked hard to grow.
- Look on the underside of plants to find berries — you’ll have to do some bending and squatting. Be thorough, and don’t leave berries behind.
Storing your bounty
- Store strawberries in a cool place, whether you’ve picked them at a farm or bought them at farmers markets or supermarkets. Do not leave them in a hot car or in direct sunlight.
- Use shallow containers to prevent crushing.
- Don’t wash strawberries until just before using them. Moisture makes them spoil faster.
- Want the taste of summer all year long? Pick or buy strawberries in bulk while they are in season and freeze them yourself.
How to freeze strawberries
- Wash and hull berries.
- Place in a single layer on a baking sheet.
- Put the baking sheet with strawberries on it in the freezer until the berries are firm.
- Transfer the berries into a container with a good seal for storage.
- Follow the same advice for blueberries and raspberries.
Strawberry facts
- It takes five weeks to grow a strawberry.
- The average strawberry has 200 seeds.
- Did you know that strawberries have DNA? Channel your inner scientist and use simple household ingredients to extract a strawberry’s DNA. Find the details at minnesotagrown.com.
- Go beyond shortcake and use strawberries in everything from desserts to drinks. Here’s some inspiration to get you started.
Minnesota Sweet Flower Berry Tea
Makes about 3 quarts.
Keep this recipe from Minnesota Grown on hand all summer long and switch out the berries as they come into season. Experiment with the amounts of chamomile, mint and simple syrup to achieve your desired level of flavor and sweetness.
For the simple syrup:
- 1 pint (2 c.) of berries, chopped
- ⅓ c. honey
- ½ c. water
For the herbal tea:
- ½ c. dried chamomile flowers
- ½ c. fresh mint leaves
- 12 c. water
Directions