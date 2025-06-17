Berry season is here: Where to pick your own berries

This year’s unpredictable weather — hot and steamy, cool and rainy — has left berry season unpredictable, too.
Strawberry season is in full swing at many farms, and you’ll want to use the fruit in everything from cocktails and salads to ice cream — after immediately eating a few handfuls right from the field, of course. The sweet, sun-kissed berries need nothing but a gentle washing, but you’ll thank yourself for buying extra to turn into sauces, pies, jams and smoothies. Be sure to freeze several batches to enjoy a taste of summer year-round. Soon you’ll be able to do the same with raspberries and blueberries — some farms are predicting that yields could be ready by early July.
Tasty fruit aside, these Minnesota and western Wisconsin U-pick farms also offer an ideal excuse to plan an adventure, soak up some sunshine and relax while picking — and eating — berries. All are within (roughly) a 90-minute drive of downtown Minneapolis.
Be sure to do your research before visiting to confirm hours, availability and payment options (some are cash-only or charge fees for cards). The farms’ social media pages offer the most up-to-date information; conditions and availability change by the day, with many being picked out by midmorning. If you’re not on social media, check farm websites or give them a call.
If you love fresh-from-the-farm berries but aren’t the U-pick type, many farms offer prepicked berries or sell them at farmers markets and stands, too.
Minnesota
Anoka: Berry Hill Farm, 6510 185th Av. NW., 763-753-5891, berryhillfarm.com.
Dodge Center: Miracle Strawberry Farm, 60687 205th Av., 507-884-7246, miraclestrawberryfarm.com.
Foley: Svihel Vegetable Farm, 12004 Duelm Road NE., 320-968-7238, svihelvegetablefarm.com.