Berry season is here: Where to pick your own berries

Many strawberry fields are open, and it won’t be long before blueberries and raspberries will be ripe for the picking.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 17, 2025 at 7:00PM
Strawberry season is underway in Minnesota, including Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

This year’s unpredictable weather — hot and steamy, cool and rainy — has left berry season unpredictable, too.

Strawberry season is in full swing at many farms, and you’ll want to use the fruit in everything from cocktails and salads to ice cream — after immediately eating a few handfuls right from the field, of course. The sweet, sun-kissed berries need nothing but a gentle washing, but you’ll thank yourself for buying extra to turn into sauces, pies, jams and smoothies. Be sure to freeze several batches to enjoy a taste of summer year-round. Soon you’ll be able to do the same with raspberries and blueberries — some farms are predicting that yields could be ready by early July.

Tasty fruit aside, these Minnesota and western Wisconsin U-pick farms also offer an ideal excuse to plan an adventure, soak up some sunshine and relax while picking — and eating — berries. All are within (roughly) a 90-minute drive of downtown Minneapolis.

Be sure to do your research before visiting to confirm hours, availability and payment options (some are cash-only or charge fees for cards). The farms’ social media pages offer the most up-to-date information; conditions and availability change by the day, with many being picked out by midmorning. If you’re not on social media, check farm websites or give them a call.

If you love fresh-from-the-farm berries but aren’t the U-pick type, many farms offer prepicked berries or sell them at farmers markets and stands, too.

Kamryn Stainbrook, 7, of Rogers picked strawberries at Berry Hill Farm.
Picking strawberries at local farms, like Berry Hill Farm in Anoka, is a summer activity for all ages. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota

Anoka: Berry Hill Farm, 6510 185th Av. NW., 763-753-5891, berryhillfarm.com.

Dodge Center: Miracle Strawberry Farm, 60687 205th Av., 507-884-7246, miraclestrawberryfarm.com.

Foley: Svihel Vegetable Farm, 12004 Duelm Road NE., 320-968-7238, svihelvegetablefarm.com.

Hastings: Afton Apple Orchard, 14421 S. 90th St., 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com.

Hastings: Wyatt’s Strawberries, 10370 180th St. E., 651-346-9548, facebook.com/wyattsstrawberries.

Monticello: The Strawberry Basket, 12591 Aetna Av. NE., 763-878-2875, strawberrybasket.com.

North Branch: Rod’s Berry Farm, 28264 Zodiac St. NE., 651-674-8765, rodsberryfarm.com.

Northfield: Lorence’s Berry Farm, 28556 Foliage Av., 507-645-9749, lorencesberryfarm.com.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com.

Nowthen: Nowthen Berries, 21121 Nowthen Blvd. NW., 763-843-5793, nowthenberries.com.

St. Michael: D Round Barn Berries, 2260 Jamison Av. NE., 612-237-8443, droundbarnberries.com.

Shafer: Pleasant Valley Orchard, 17325 Pleasant Valley Road, 651-257-9159, pleasantvalleyorchard.com.

Rochester: Chester Berry Farm, 6225 10th St. SE., 507-269-4748, chesterberryfarm.wixsite.com/chesterberryfarm.

Rochester: Firefly Berries, 5542 23rd St. NE., 507-252-1309, fireflyberries.com (pre-pick only, orders filled by call list).

Stanchfield: Dew Fresh Produce, 404 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, facebook.com/Dew-Fresh-Produce-191144470922866.

White Bear Lake: Pine Tree Apple Orchard, 450 Apple Orchard Road, 651-429-8026, pinetreeappleorchard.com.

Western Wisconsin

Menomonie: Red Cedar Valley Farms, N4439 410th St., 715-235-9411, rcvf.com.

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, 715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com.

Shell Lake: Lindy’s Berries, 1485 Sand Road or N3797 Valley View Road, 715-468-7635, facebook.com/lindysberries.

Blueberries picked from, The Berry Brook Farm, Brooklyn Center, MN. Barbara and Emilio Munoz are the proprietors.
Minnesota's blueberry season is short but sweet. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Blueberries

Minnesota

Foley: Svihel Vegetable Farm, 12004 Duelm Road NE., 320-968-7238, svihelvegetablefarm.com.

Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com.

Hastings: Afton Apple Orchard, 14421 S. 90th St., 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com. Order for pick-up in mid-July.

Monticello: Strawberry Basket, 12591 Aetna Av. NE., 763-878-2875, strawberrybasket.com.

Northfield: Little Hill Berry Farm, 4339 W. 320th St., 507-301-7183, littlehillberryfarm.com.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com.

Princeton: J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com.

Stillwater: Blueberry Fields of Stillwater, 9450 Mendel Road N., 651-351-0492, blueberryfieldsofstillwater.com.

Wisconsin

Maiden Rock: Rush River Produce, W4098 200th Av., 715-594-3648, rushriverproduce.com.

River Falls: Blue Ridge Growers, 246 Carlson Lane, 715-821-8289, facebook.com/BlueRidgeGrowers or blueridgegrowers.net.

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, 715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com.

Fresh-picked Minnesota raspberries are a summertime treat. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Raspberries

Minnesota

Anoka: Berry Hill Farm, 6510 185th Av. NW., 763-753-5891, berryhillfarm.com.

Foley: Svihel Vegetable Farm, 12004 Duelm Road NE., 320-968-7238, svihelvegetablefarm.com.

Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com.

Hastings: Afton Apple Orchard, 14421 S. 90th St., 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com.

Northfield: Lorence’s Berry Farm, 28556 Foliage Av., 507-645-9749, lorencesberryfarm.com.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com.

Princeton: J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com.

Rockford: Knapton’s, 5695 Hwy. 55, 763-479-1184, knaptons.org.

Wisconsin

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, 715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com.

Star Tribune staff

