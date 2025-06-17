Berry season is here: Where to pick your own berries

Strawberry season is in full swing at many farms, and you’ll want to use the fruit in everything from cocktails and salads to ice cream — after immediately eating a few handfuls right from the field, of course. The sweet, sun-kissed berries need nothing but a gentle washing, but you’ll thank yourself for buying extra to turn into sauces, pies, jams and smoothies. Be sure to freeze several batches to enjoy a taste of summer year-round. Soon you’ll be able to do the same with raspberries and blueberries — some farms are predicting that yields could be ready by early July.