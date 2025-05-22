Duluth

Duluth billboards blast DOGE cuts to Voyageurs National Park

The billboards are part of a national campaign from progressive nonprofit news outlet More Perfect Union.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 1:55PM
A billboard in downtown Duluth criticizes cuts to national parks, including Voyageurs, paid for by new pro-labor news outlet More Perfect Union. (Jana Hollingsworth/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – Six billboards placed across Duluth blast the Trump administration for cuts to Voyageurs National Park as part of a pro-labor news outlet’s national campaign.

The progressive nonprofit More Perfect Union placed similar billboards in 43 cities across the country. Here they take aim at the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency for “reduced staff, increased danger” at Voyageurs, a 50-year-old, 218,000-acre park near the border of Ontario. Like other national parks, it’s been the target of cuts and its workers have faced uncertainty amid court rulings.

More Perfect Union’s executive director, Faiz Shakir, said in a statement that national parks are some of the country’s “most cherished resources.”

“They provide a space that all people — old, young, rich, poor — can enjoy equally," he said. “But that’s not something oligarchs care much about. Some elected officials and unelected billionaires would rather privatize or eliminate our public services.”

Shakir was a manager of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. George Soros’ Open Society Foundation has given more than $2 million to the nonprofit, according to the foundation website.

In a statement, Interior Department spokeswoman Katie Martin called it a “misinformation campaign” and the nonprofit a “Bernie Sanders dark money group.”

“We are working hard to make this another great year for visitors so that everyone can enjoy the beauty and wonder of the treasured landscapes in our Parks across the country,” she said. “Park employees nationwide are enthusiastically preparing for an exciting peak season, with a shared goal of delivering exceptional service and unforgettable park experiences.”

A seventh billboard is in Hermantown.

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

