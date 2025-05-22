Minnesota teacher pensions are changing to allow earlier retirements

Minnesota teachers with decades of experience will get a boost to their pensions, allowing them to retire sooner with lower early retirement penalties.
That’s thanks to a pension reform measure approved by the Legislature that reduces inequity in pension benefits between state teachers hired before 1989 and those hired after. The bill, which provides about $80 million in pension funding for firefighters, police and teachers over the next two years, passed with broad bipartisan support. About half of that spending will go to the Minnesota Teachers Retirement Association.
“This is a great victory for Minnesota teachers,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, the state teachers union, adding that pension improvements can help ease teacher shortages across the state.
Supporters also say pension reform efforts could bring short-term budget relief to school districts facing widespread budget shortfalls and layoffs. Replacing a longtime teacher with a new one is simply cheaper.
In a letter of support for even broader teacher pension changes, Anoka-Hennepin schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre wrote that “without meaningful reform, districts face rising salary costs as fewer educators are in a financial position to retire.”
He pointed to statistics from the Teachers Retirement Association about the aging education workforce and slowing cycle of younger teachers replacing older ones.
Currently, teachers hired before July 1, 1989, have a career “Rule of 90,” meaning they can retire with full pension benefits if their age plus years of service adds up to 90.
That benefit was restricted in 1989 as a cost-cutting measure, meaning that educators hired after that date face penalties for retiring and collecting a pension before age 65.