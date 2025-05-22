This Shakopee woman used to farm on her rural property. Then a city oversight made it illegal.

Victoria Ranua knew she wanted to be a beekeeper since kindergarten. And for years, the Shakopee resident tended 20 hives in her front yard — an activity the city permitted on her rural residential lot.
But when Ranua returned to the city after a few years away, hoping this time to grow and sell native plants and vegetables on her land, she ran into an unexpected roadblock: Shakopee had inexplicably wiped agriculture from its list of permitted land uses in rural residential areas, putting her garden business on hold.
Crouching beside a clump of native sedges in her yard on a recent morning, she contemplated the zoning hitch that has stalled her ambitions.
“They’re just waiting,” she said of the plants. “You give them a chance, they want to grow.”
Ranua’s predicament caught Shakopee officials’ attention when she spoke at a City Council meeting earlier this month.
At the meeting, Director of Planning and Development Michael Kerski attributed the mix-up to a “scrivener’s error” that occurred when the city enacted a flurry of zoning code changes in 2020.
Kerski said in an interview the city staff is working on restoring agriculture as an authorized land use, with the Planning Commission set to review a draft of that change in June.
Until officials make that modification, though, Ranua is patiently waiting for the greenlight to grow.