She broke a portage marathon record in Ely — and got her life back

A year ago, Victoria Ranua, then 43, had lost her husband, the father of her two sons, to pulmonary fibrosis and complications of COVID. Then a bout of long COVID herself had left her in a fog that wouldn’t lift. She had been living in Tower, on the Iron Range, but returned to her home in Shakopee last year to find the house she had rented out had sustained thousands of dollars in damages. “It was definitely the lowest point of my life,” she recalls.