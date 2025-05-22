Minnesota real estate agents charged over ties to fraudster who bilked banks of $35M

Two Minnesota real estate agents face federal charges for alleged ties to a $35 million bank fraud committed by a former Mayo Clinic nurse anesthetist turned self-proclaimed real estate mogul.
Merl Groteboer, of Rochester, was charged Friday in U.S. District Court for Minnesota with one count of making false statements in connection with Matthew Onofrio’s bank fraud-fueled property schemes.
Chad Forga, of Minneapolis, was charged in the same court earlier this month with conspiring with Onofrio to commit bank fraud.
Onofrio, an Eau Claire man who touted his real estate acumen online, pleaded guilty to bank fraud in 2023, and must forfeit $35.7 million in ill-gotten gains seized from his account at Premier Bank in Rochester.
Onofrio, who has yet to be sentenced, faces 121 to 151 months in prison under his plea agreement.
Groteboer and Forga were both charged via felony information, a process whereby defendants forgo a grand jury proceeding, cooperate with prosecutors and often plead guilty.
Onofrio, in podcasts and other media appearances, told interviewers how he graduated from college in 2019 and worked as a nurse, paramedic, firefighter and nurse anesthetist before making an immensely profitable switch to real estate.
He was featured in a YouTube video titled “How An Anesthesiologist Became a Real Estate Mogul Worth $160 Million.” The clip has since been taken down.