Yuen: How George Floyd’s aunt healed her heart and lent her voice for justice

On May 25, 2020, Angela Harrelson ended her nursing shift at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. It was not an especially hectic day, as it sometimes could be for Harrelson, helping people through their mental health crises. Outside the hospital, gentle skies teased the start of a Minnesota summer. And yet as she left work, Harrelson felt an inexplicable sense of finality.
“I’m glad this day is over,” she thought.
Later that night she tucked herself into bed in her Eagan home. And that was the last normal day Harrelson would have in a very long time.
The next day she received a call from a local news reporter asking for her to comment on the news that her nephew, George Floyd, died the previous evening while in the custody of Minneapolis police. The conversation was a blur. Harrelson did have a nephew in the Twin Cities whom she knew by his middle name, Perry. The call from the reporter did not compute.
Only later when Harrelson checked her phone to find a torrent of text messages and missed calls from family did she get the message: The police killed Perry.
After the murder, Harrelson — Floyd’s closest family member in Minnesota — steered her life toward a new purpose. She’s written a book, helped organize annual “Rise and Remember” events for Floyd, shared her family’s story with strangers and taken on the mantle of activist.
“God made me realize there’s a difference between anointed and appointed,” she said. “Some people sign up for this stuff, to be a civil rights activist or to protest. But then there’s certain people where God says, ‘You can do this. I will give you all the tools you need.’”
Appointed with those tools, Harrelson now stops by the memorial at 38th and Chicago several days a week. It’s at this intersection where five years ago Derek Chauvin pinned her nephew’s neck to the ground for about 9½ minutes despite Floyd’s desperate pleas to let him breathe. The corner, now teeming with flowers and tributes, draws travelers from around the world. Harrelson has smiled with them. Cried with them, sometimes profusely.