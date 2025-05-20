Readers Write: Doors Open Minneapolis, Brian O’Hara’s comments, mushroom hunting, Gov. Tim Walz

•••
I have felt depressed, saddened and hopeless in the past few months, like many Americans and Minnesotans. But last weekend I attended several great venues featured in Doors Open Minneapolis. I volunteered as a greeter at K&K Metal Recycling; almost 800 people toured and most of them said it was fantastic, fun and interesting. So, I went back the next day for a tour; they were right. I also toured a firehouse and a cancer research lab at the university. All interesting and fun.
But the thing I reveled in was all the friendly and happy people talking to each other — enjoying our city and each other. Everybody I encountered was happy and having a fun day. Strangers talked to each other; no one was angry or yelling. What a welcome relief after the past few months of oppressive animosity. Thanks, Minneapolis, for the experience. And thanks, Rethos, for throwing a great party. I’ll be back next year.
Mary Ann Knox, Minneapolis
POLICE CHIEF’S COMMENTS
Understandable frustration
I read about Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara’s comments to the New York Post, and I completely understand the chief’s frustration (“Minneapolis police chief says city’s ‘bourgeois liberal mentality’ distorts facts,” StarTribune.com, May 18). The Post was doing a follow-up article on the changes that have taken place in Minneapolis since George Floyd was killed five years ago. The climate of policing changed drastically after May 2020. The momentum of being anti-police grew in the following years and is completely understandable. The chief was hired in November 2022, two-and-a-half years after Floyd’s death. He took on a force that was short-staffed and had low morale along with an inside culture that needed a big change. O’Hara moved across the country to take on the job while his wife still resides in New Jersey.
A perfect example of the “bourgeois liberal mentality” the chief referred to is George Floyd Square. The surveys and research done show the businesses and neighborhood want the intersection open so they can go on with their lives. But instead, Council Member Jason Chavez and other council members think they know best on what should be done in the area, ignoring the research the taxpayers have spent money on. This makes no sense — or as the chief said, “A lot of times it’s like reality and facts can’t get through the filter.” When the council vetoed the plans for GFS this past December, Chavez said, “We have one shot to get this right.” For who? Certainly not the people and businesses in the area who shared their opinions!
And on Tuesday, it was announced that the Minneapolis Police Department hired civilians for two high-ranking positions to lead bureaus that focus on officer conduct and rebuilding community trust. O’Hara said the changes “underscore our commitment to building a stronger, more accountable department.” He is doing what he was hired to do in spite of the fact that he runs into criticism no matter what he does.