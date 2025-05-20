Readers Write: Doors Open Minneapolis, Brian O’Hara’s comments, mushroom hunting, Gov. Tim Walz

A perfect example of the “bourgeois liberal mentality” the chief referred to is George Floyd Square. The surveys and research done show the businesses and neighborhood want the intersection open so they can go on with their lives. But instead, Council Member Jason Chavez and other council members think they know best on what should be done in the area, ignoring the research the taxpayers have spent money on. This makes no sense — or as the chief said, “A lot of times it’s like reality and facts can’t get through the filter.” When the council vetoed the plans for GFS this past December, Chavez said, “We have one shot to get this right.” For who? Certainly not the people and businesses in the area who shared their opinions!