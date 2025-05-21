Readers Write: George Floyd and Lake Street, COVID vaccines, transgender athlete policy

•••
I very much appreciated Teresa Ortiz’s opinion piece, “Lake Street rising” (Strib Voices, May 21). As a Minneapolitan with 66 years of experience living on or near south Minneapolis’ Main Street, I cannot reinforce enough the point that several waves of immigration have brought Lake Street back to vitality. As a child, Lake Street had small businesses and movie theaters, but by the time I graduated from West High (go, Cowboys!) it had fallen into neglect, with mostly boarded-up storefronts and sex businesses from the freeway to Hiawatha. Bring in new people with new energy starting in the 1990s, and soon it was hopping with new restaurants and shops catering to new and old Minnesotans alike.
Then 2020. The destruction. The waste. Now there’s so much to rebuild and reinvigorate. Uptown is still on the ropes. But Lake Street is already coming back, and in some places better than ever. On many blocks shops are busy and restaurants are hopping once again, mostly thanks to people not born here. 27th Avenue and Lake may not be downtown Longfellow anymore, but 36th and Lake is filling the bill nicely. No, you can’t keep this grand dame down.
William Burleson, Minneapolis
The writer is the editor of “Lake Street Stories.”
In regards to Junauda Petrus’ poem: Thank you (“Cigarettes and Fireflies,” Strib Voices, May 20). Did not realize, at first, that it was commissioned for George Floyd, as I identified it with so many others. Such a beautifully written poem to read and also to watch on the video presentation. Would love to see more from her and others included in the Strib. I was brought to tears reading her beautiful words.