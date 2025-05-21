Readers Write: George Floyd and Lake Street, COVID vaccines, transgender athlete policy

On Tuesday, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Dr. Vinay Prasad published an opinion piece in the New England Journal of Medicine titled “An Evidence-Based Approach to Covid-19 Vaccination.” In it, they laid out their vision for a new framework of regulation regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. Under this new framework, Americans between 6 months and 64 years of age would not be eligible for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines unless they had a condition that made severe COVID-19 more likely. While the authors point out that the list of such conditions makes 100 million to 200 million Americans eligible (a concerningly large range for public health leaders to be comfortable with), this guidance leaves out many people (like health care workers) who have regular contact with vulnerable people who are unable to mount an effective response to vaccines themselves due to age, impaired immunity or medications. These patients rely on us to not bring illnesses to them. The proposed guidance also ignores multiple studies (not randomized controlled trials, but still large and well-done studies) showing that COVID-19 boosters decreases rates of illness, hospitalization and death.