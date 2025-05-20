Opinion: Lake Street rising

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
It was as early as 2001 when I first fell in love with Lake Street.
I was working then on Minnehaha Avenue near the corner of Lake Street at Centro de Derechos Laborales (Worker Rights Center) at Resource Center of the Americas. In the 1990s, Lake Street converted from the boarded-up street it previously had been into a warm and hospitable thoroughfare where, as a Latina, I could feel right at home talking in Spanish with neighbors and going out for delicious tacos, tamales or pan dulce. That was thanks to families from two small Mexican towns who had started settling around this street and opened businesses: grocery stores, restaurants and, finally, the Mercado Central cooperative at Lake and Bloomington.
Lake Street transformed even more as new immigrants from Somalia and Ethiopia moved into south Minneapolis neighborhoods, followed by newcomers from Ecuador. At the Mercado Central, you could find the best tamales, jugos de fruta and pupusas, as well as artisan works from Mexico and Central and South America. You still can. Today, along Lake Street, you can also find Somali, Ethiopian, Ecuadorian, Colombian, Vietnamese and Thai restaurants and grocery stores. And at the Midtown Global Market, you can enjoy an international marketplace with food and wares from all over the world and award-winning Native American cuisine.
By 2008, I was working at Comunidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio (CLUES) at Lake and Columbus, teaching English to adult newcomers. My student population included students from all over Latin America as well as African and Asian immigrants. It is a pleasure to still run into my ex-students all over Lake Street, and it is wonderful to hear so many different languages spoken on this street. From the east corner by the Mississippi River (the border between Minneapolis and St. Paul) to the farthest western corner at Uptown, Lake Street has been for several decades a center of ethnic diversity, and it is the heart of the LGBTQ community as well.
I traveled this street many times on the Route 21 bus. The bus was often tightly filled with elderly people with walkers, Latina moms with their babies, schoolchildren carrying their grocery purchases, high school students on their way home after school and hardworking adults going to or coming from work. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Lake Street was also hit with an economic crisis when people stayed home, stores and restaurants closed and some people lost their businesses. Like many others, I started to work from home. Classes moved online and I only saw my students’ faces on a computer screen. I missed being with them.
In the midst of the pandemic, the Lake Street community was shattered on May 25, 2020, when George Floyd, a Black man, was brutally murdered by police just eight blocks from Lake Street. The pain of racism and the anger of injustice was felt in the neighborhood. Riots broke out and south Minneapolis — and my beloved Lake Street — went up in flames.