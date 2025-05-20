Opinion: Lake Street rising

By 2008, I was working at Comunidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio (CLUES) at Lake and Columbus, teaching English to adult newcomers. My student population included students from all over Latin America as well as African and Asian immigrants. It is a pleasure to still run into my ex-students all over Lake Street, and it is wonderful to hear so many different languages spoken on this street. From the east corner by the Mississippi River (the border between Minneapolis and St. Paul) to the farthest western corner at Uptown, Lake Street has been for several decades a center of ethnic diversity, and it is the heart of the LGBTQ community as well.