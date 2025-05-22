The National’s Matt Berninger won’t have to ‘climb the rafters’ in Minneapolis on solo tour

It’s been one of the most-played songs on the Current in the Twin Cities this year and a big Spotify hit, too — a vividly detailed, New Orderly melodic rock song about running into a dangerous ex-lover with a sharp edge.
So fans are understandably anxious to hear Matt Berninger recount the real-life inspiration behind “Bonnet of Pins,” from the National frontman’s elaborate new solo album. Because that’s what singers in rock bands do when they make solo records, isn’t it? They turn more autobiographical and confessional, right?
“No, not me,” Berninger glibly answered.
Talking by phone last week as he prepped for his first solo tour — a trek that brings him back to First Avenue in Minneapolis on Friday — the singer in Taylor Swift’s favorite band had plenty else to say about the acclaimed single and other tracks from his new record, “Get Sunk.” He just couldn’t pinpoint what parts of the songs actually come from real life.
“Everything I write is autobiographical at least emotionally,” Berninger said. “But I’m mostly a storyteller writing fantasy.”
In the case of “Bonnet of Pins,” for instance, the 54-year-old singer said, “It’s just a fantasy of bumping into an old love, maybe somebody you’ve always been on the fence with. Are they the one? But also, are they someone who’s had the worst influence on you?
“That song is kind of a short film, but it ends the same way ‘The Graduate’ ends. You wonder: Are these people even going to make it?”
Berninger himself wondered if “Get Sunk” was ever going to make it. He started writing the album in 2021 right after the release of his first official solo record, “Serpentine Prison.” And then he hit a yearlong bout of writer’s block.