The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

5. Caterwaul: This fourth annual, four-day noisemakers’ fest is proof positive weird things can still thrive in the music biz. It’s adding a third Minneapolis venue to its mix instead of the usual two, with more than 40 bands spread among them. Genres range from sludgy metal to experimental electro-punk and basically anything loud and on the fringe. Friday’s opening night at Mortimer’s gives way to a daylong marathon outside the 331 Club and late sets at Zhora Darling on Saturday, followed by two more long days at the 331 on Sunday and Monday. Highlights among the local and many out-of-town acts on the bill include Uniform, Deaf Club, Pissed Jeans, Young Widows, Kowloon Walled City, Mugger, Buildings, Gaythiest and In Lieu. See what we mean about “weird.” (7:30 p.m. Fri.-10 p.m. Mon., various locations, $35-$50/day or $140/three-day, caterwaul.org)