The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, May 22
1. Vince Gill: After spending nine years touring with the Eagles, the Country Music Hall of Famer has returned to his solo career. He’s celebrating his 50th year as a performer, doing lengthy concerts featuring hits, deep tracks and new, unreleased tunes. Just don’t expect any Eagles songs. Do expect some heavenly vocals, guitar fireworks and that inimitable Gill humor. (7:30 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $100 and up, ticketmaster.com)
2. George Clinton: At the 83, the godfather of funk is still bringing his Just for the Funk of It Final Tour to Minneapolis once again. The colorful Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s current incarnation of the ever-changing Parliament-Funkadelic features children of former members of the Mothership. But it’s not about nepotism, it’s about bringing the funk and those irresistible jams “Flashlight,” “Atomic Dog” and ““Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker).” (8 p.m. Uptown Theater, 2900 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $68.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)
3. Charles McPherson: The 85-year-old San Diego alto saxophone master has had a long and distinguished career. He was a key sideman to Charles Mingus for many years, and he has recorded 25 albums under his own name. The latest, 2024’s “Reverence,” is a hard-swinging salute to McPherson’s mentor, jazz pianist Barry Harris, recorded live at Smoke, the New York City jazz club. In addition to offering several originals, McPherson delivers long and memorable readings of two standards, the late-night soulful “Come Rain or Come Shine” and the gracefully embracing “Old Folks.” (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $63.58 and up, dakotacooks.com)
Also: The weather may not suggest it’s time for the Beach Boys outside but Mike Love and company always bring “Good Vibrations” (7 p.m. Canterbury Park, $59 and up); hard-growling U.K. metal vets Napalm Death, whose core lineup has stayed cemented since the ’90s, are on a freakishly noisy co-headlining tour with Seattle area acid punks the Melvins and support from ex-Poison Idea leader Jerry A’s Hard Ons (7 p.m. First Avenue, $35); Jack White’s favorite local openers Citric Dummies are kicking off a tour with Cleveland’s Yambag (7:30 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $15); veteran Twin Cities piano man Dale Alexander offers a jazzy happy-hour treat (4:30 p.m. Berlin, free).
Friday, May 23
4. Coco Jones: The singer/actor was part of the Disney universe in the ‘10s, appearing in TV’s “So Random,” “Good Luck Charlie” and notably “Let It Shine.” She’s now starring as an influencer in Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” the reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” All along, Jones has been releasing music, most notably “ICU,” for which she won a Grammy for best R&B performance in 2024. Last month, she dropped her overdue full-length “Why Not More,” a commendable collection of contemporary R&B whose highlights include the impassioned hit “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” and “AEOMG” which samples Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.” (8 p.m. Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $40 and up, ticketmaster.com)
5. Caterwaul: This fourth annual, four-day noisemakers’ fest is proof positive weird things can still thrive in the music biz. It’s adding a third Minneapolis venue to its mix instead of the usual two, with more than 40 bands spread among them. Genres range from sludgy metal to experimental electro-punk and basically anything loud and on the fringe. Friday’s opening night at Mortimer’s gives way to a daylong marathon outside the 331 Club and late sets at Zhora Darling on Saturday, followed by two more long days at the 331 on Sunday and Monday. Highlights among the local and many out-of-town acts on the bill include Uniform, Deaf Club, Pissed Jeans, Young Widows, Kowloon Walled City, Mugger, Buildings, Gaythiest and In Lieu. See what we mean about “weird.” (7:30 p.m. Fri.-10 p.m. Mon., various locations, $35-$50/day or $140/three-day, caterwaul.org)
Also: The National’s singer Matt Berninger is on his first full solo tour in support of his second LP, “Get Sunk,” whose barbed single “Bonnet of Pins” has gained a lot of buzz (8 p.m. First Avenue, $40); Norwegian DJ/producer Kygo, best remembered for “It Ain’t Me” with Selena Gomez, lands at Grand Casino Hinckley amphitheater of all places, courtesy of the promoters of EDM’s Breakaway fest (8 p.m., $84.46 and up); kindred and clever Twin Cities folk-rock singers Anni XO and Kiernan are back home for a tour finale that’s doubling as an EP release party for each of them, with openers Creeping Charlie and Yellow Ostrich (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $16); Georgia’s great prog-metal unit Baroness is on tour with the Infinity Ring (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, $25); St. Paul Chamber Orchestra cellist Richard Belcher leads a program that features his orchestral arrangement of Leoš Janáček’s first string quartet, nicknamed “The Kreutzer Sonata” (11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fri., Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie; 7 p.m. Sat., St. Paul’s United Church of Christ; 3 p.m. Sun., St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi; $16-$36).
Saturday, May 24
6. Yola: Six years and two albums since her Dan Auerbach-produced breakout LP “Walk Through Fire,” British singer/songwriter Yolanda Quartey has evolved from a familiar-sounding retro-soul powerhouse á la Amy Winehouse to a more innovative, playful and hard-grooving R&B/rock of the Brittany Howard and TV on the Radio variety. She’s fresh off a big showing at New Orleans’ Jazz Fest and back on tour promoting a new EP, “My Way,” recorded with the same Los Angeles studio team as Lizzo’s recent work and fueled by a joyful sense of empowerment. Eau Claire, Wis., scene music alum Noor Shami opens with her new act, Clovers Daughter. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $40, axs.com)