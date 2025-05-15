Ego-less Vince Gill reflects on the Eagles and pork chop on a stick

After spending nine years touring with the Eagles, Vince Gill is back to being Vince Gill.
Remember, he had a Country Music Hall of Fame career before Don Henley summoned him after the death of Eagles cofounder Glenn Frey.
So Gill is back to being “sadly normal” (his words) with his angelic voice, guitar chops to burn and nice-guy personality (all my words).
“I’m anxious to get out and play with my buddies and play some of these songs that I’ve spent the 40-plus years putting together,” said Gill, who returns to the Orpheum Theatre on May 22.
The 22-time Grammy-winner will deliver deep tracks and country hits from his own catalog including “Liza Jane,” “Go Rest High on That Mountain” and “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away.” Plus, he promises some new unreleased songs. He’s written more than 125 songs since he issued his last album of original material, “Okie,” in 2019. Later this year, he will offer a project celebrating his 50 years in music.
“I don’t do an hour and a half show and only play the hits and go home. I like showing people what I’m up to,” he said. “Maybe do a half-dozen, seven or eight new songs. It’s fun when people get to respond to something they don’t know. That’s a great exercise.”
Gill is fond of Minnesota, especially the pork chops on a stick at the State Fair (his words) and the golfing (my words). A scratch golfer (whose father was a golf instructor), he’s played with Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus and both Presidents Bush as well as Gerald Ford, among other famous people, just not in Minnesota.
Don’t expect Gill to perform any Eagles songs at his Minneapolis concert.