Readers Write: Myanmar earthquake, Crawford’s win, Greenland

There has been a devastating earthquake in Myanmar. The death toll will only rise over the 2,700 so far reported. Several nations have already started to send their help, but the current feeble administration has dismantled any effective help from our rich and prosperous nation. As an American, I’m ashamed of the dismantling of USAID. We have no substantial way to effectively help these people in the immediacy. As a Christian, I am even more saddened by what our nation now seems to stand for. We are better than this as a country, even though it seems we have a president that is clueless to the needs of others.