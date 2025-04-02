Readers Write

Readers Write: Myanmar earthquake, Crawford’s win, Greenland

When did we, the richest nation in the world, become the most selfish and uncaring?

April 2, 2025 at 10:29PM
People line up for food in the aftermath of Friday's earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar, on April 2. (The Associated Press)

Because Elon Musk put the U.S. Agency for International Development in the wood chipper and the administration cut ties with local aid organization partners, our country has not been able to provide help to Myanmar during the crucial 72-hour period after the earthquake when people could have been pulled out from under the rubble and lives saved (“USAID cuts hurt response to quake,” April 1). Russia was there with a field hospital; China provided search and rescue teams, medical kits and pledged $14 million in aid. The day of the earthquake, March 28, USAID employees in Washington working on a response to the earthquake were told to go home.

When and why did we, the richest country in the world, become the most selfish and uncaring? U.S. aid now will only be provided and lives will only be saved when, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio is quoted, the aid “is strategically aligned with our foreign policy priorities.” What does this mean? Apparently, we will help people in foreign countries who face natural disasters, starvation and disease when the megalomaniac billionaire, Musk, and our completely self-centered, vengeful president think that it will help their agenda.

Mary Anderson, Minneapolis

The United States of America is stronger when it gives, helps and serves, rather than when it keeps, saves and isolates itself. In Monday’s paper, in the article titled “USAID cuts hurt response to quake,” China, Russia, India and other nations were on the ground working to aid in the Myanmar earthquake disaster. The U.S. was said to be on its way. Tim Meisburger, who was appointed to USAID by President Donald Trump, said that there would be a response to the quake, but no one should expect the agency’s capabilities to be what they were in the past.

Another quote from the article:

“ ‘Being charitable and being seen as charitable serves American foreign policy,’ said Michael Schiffer, the assistant administrator of the USAID bureau for Asia from 2022 until earlier this year. ‘If we don’t show up and China shows up, that sends a pretty strong message.’ ”

I don’t understand. The injured and homeless left in the wake of the quake aren’t enemies. Where is our compassion? And why aren’t we using our stature as the greatest nation in the world to do good, and be seen as the leader in caring for humanity?

Lynn Bollman, Minneapolis

There has been a devastating earthquake in Myanmar. The death toll will only rise over the 2,700 so far reported. Several nations have already started to send their help, but the current feeble administration has dismantled any effective help from our rich and prosperous nation. As an American, I’m ashamed of the dismantling of USAID. We have no substantial way to effectively help these people in the immediacy. As a Christian, I am even more saddened by what our nation now seems to stand for. We are better than this as a country, even though it seems we have a president that is clueless to the needs of others.

Suzanne Davies, Lutsen, Minn.

“USAID cuts hurt response to quake,” “Second Minn. college student detained by ICE,” “Why the American right is still embracing ivermectin,” “Economists: Trump science policies pose long-term risk,” “Anxious consumers brace for tariffs,” “S&P 500, Nasdaq facing worst quarter since 2022.”

I enjoyed the above headlines in the April 1 paper. It was an April Fools’ Day prank, right? I mean, this can’t be where we are on the road to making America great again, can it?

Jim Kaufmann, Burnsville

WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT

Money isn’t everything

The millions of dollars Elon Musk funneled into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race recalls the 1986 incident in Minnesota where a candidate for Minneapolis City Council handed out treats at a senior citizen center in an attempt to influence voters. Andrei Codrescu of New Orleans laughed when telling the story on NPR of how, not doughnuts, but bags of cash were handed out by politicians in Louisiana. The resounding victory by Susan Crawford says that good-sense Wisconsin voters can’t be bought by anyone — much less billionaires.

Stefan Peterson, Eden Prairie

Cheddar luck next time, Elon!

Shannon O’Brien, Minneapolis

GREENLAND

This won’t end well for us

I am confused about why the president is even talking about using force to take over Greenland. That action would trigger Article 5 of the NATO treaty. That article requires every member to treat an attack against another member as if it were an attack against the member’s own territory. Greenland is a part of Denmark. Denmark is a NATO member. Surely, the president cannot even consider incurring the armed response of all 31 NATO countries (There are 32 members, counting the United States). Besides being the biggest military blunder in all of history, it would also result in a third impeachment.

The only reason I can think of for suggesting that such an action could be taken is to distract Americans from the economic ruin into which his policies are leading us, the chaos his rash destruction of the federal government is causing, and our country’s dishonor among our allies caused by his inexperienced and incompetent appointees. I suggest all media simply stop reporting on his silly musings about taking over territory the U.S. does not own.

Gary Brisbin, Fridley

Trump said in his joint address to Congress that the U.S. would assume control of Greenland “one way or the other.” When asked if he’d refrain from taking Greenland or Panama by force, Trump responded, “No, I can’t assure you on either of those two.” Vice President JD Vance echoed that sentiment during his visit to Greenland last week when he responded to a question with this: “We can’t just ignore the president’s desires.”

Nevertheless, Greenland is a territory of Denmark and it is protected by NATO’s Article 5, which invokes mutual defense in the case of any armed attack or invasion. (An armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all, obligating other members to assist the attacked party, potentially including the use of armed force.) Knowing that America is also a member of NATO, I will let the reader ponder the dilemma American soldiers would face if an attempt to take Greenland was done by force.

James Halvorson, Farmington

When Vance was in Greenland recently for a moment, he uttered one of the most bizarre lines I have ever heard from an American politician. With regard to Trump’s imperial goals and Greenland, Vance said, “We can’t just ignore the president’s desires.” In an international venue, a sitting vice president demands the whole world must respond to Trump’s “desires”? Can we drop any remaining pretenses that we are not dealing with a cult here? Since when have the American people or anyone else, been required to respond to any president’s “desire”? Someone clearly doesn’t understand who they work for here.

Stephen Kriz, Maple Grove

Trump so far has attempted or carried out extortion (Ukraine’s natural resources), intimidation (of judges, federal workers and law firms) and territorial expansion (Greenland, Panama and Canada), as well as ignoring multiple laws regarding federal agencies and immigration. Given the Republican Party’s control of the presidency and Congress, he could have reached many of his objectives with changes to legislation, but he chose instead signature tools of a mob boss. Only the courts at this point can restore governance as constructed by the U.S. Constitution.

Leslie Everett, Falcon Heights

