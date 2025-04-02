Readers Write: Myanmar earthquake, Crawford’s win, Greenland

•••
Because Elon Musk put the U.S. Agency for International Development in the wood chipper and the administration cut ties with local aid organization partners, our country has not been able to provide help to Myanmar during the crucial 72-hour period after the earthquake when people could have been pulled out from under the rubble and lives saved (“USAID cuts hurt response to quake,” April 1). Russia was there with a field hospital; China provided search and rescue teams, medical kits and pledged $14 million in aid. The day of the earthquake, March 28, USAID employees in Washington working on a response to the earthquake were told to go home.
When and why did we, the richest country in the world, become the most selfish and uncaring? U.S. aid now will only be provided and lives will only be saved when, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio is quoted, the aid “is strategically aligned with our foreign policy priorities.” What does this mean? Apparently, we will help people in foreign countries who face natural disasters, starvation and disease when the megalomaniac billionaire, Musk, and our completely self-centered, vengeful president think that it will help their agenda.
Mary Anderson, Minneapolis
•••
The United States of America is stronger when it gives, helps and serves, rather than when it keeps, saves and isolates itself. In Monday’s paper, in the article titled “USAID cuts hurt response to quake,” China, Russia, India and other nations were on the ground working to aid in the Myanmar earthquake disaster. The U.S. was said to be on its way. Tim Meisburger, who was appointed to USAID by President Donald Trump, said that there would be a response to the quake, but no one should expect the agency’s capabilities to be what they were in the past.
Another quote from the article: