Readers Write: Acceptance in greater Minnesota, Christmas lefse, health care reform, state spending

We don’t ask anything other than to be left alone and to live our lives in peace. That’s it. Is that too much to ask, Minnesota? (That was a rhetorical question. Of course it’s too much to ask. We are now living in the era of Donald Trump and other vulgarians who thrive on bigotry and cruelty. Trans people are low-hanging fruit these days, and bullies just love to punch down at the most vulnerable in our society.) In any case, my thanks to Tolkkinen for calling attention to the blatant bigotry — whether it’s transphobia, racism, misogyny, homophobia or any other form it may take — that exists in our fair state. As we prepare to enter a dark, dystopian time in the nation’s history, I encourage everyone to think about how we can be better, not bigots.