Ramstad: Anger and debate over health care will continue after Thompson’s killer is sent away

He then added, “When the insurance CEO did his job well, people were denied payment for the health care they received or were denied the health care because it was not covered for some reason, even though it was warranted by the treating physician. People suffered and the insurance company’s profit went up. Not one thin dime of health insurance profit ever did anything to benefit a person’s health. Good health is as much a strategic good for a nation as a strong military force and a sound manufacturing base.”