Minnesota state Sen. Matt Klein enters the Second Congressional District race

Physician and Mendota Heights state Sen. Matt Klein entered the Second Congressional District race on Tuesday to replace Rep. Angie Craig, who is running for the U.S. Senate.
Klein believes his three decades of experience as a doctor, coupled with his nine years serving in the Minnesota Legislature, will help him appeal to voters in the purple district.
“I know that Minnesotans are deeply worried and rightly worried about their finances, their jobs, their health, and even the foundations of our democracy, and I think they deserve elected leaders that are responsible and hardworking and focused on results,” Klein said in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Klein describes himself as a moderate Democrat who plans to use a similar playbook as Craig, who worked closely with farmers, law enforcement, unions and teachers in the district.
“[Craig’s] worked really hard, and that’s the kind of person I am, that’s the kind of politician I am,” said Klein, who will do a full tour of the district soon.
In the state Senate, Klein chairs the Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee and is the vice chair of the Taxes Committee. He said some of his biggest accomplishments were made in the 2023 legislative session, when state lawmakers enshrined reproductive rights for Minnesotans into law, created the Minnesota Prescription Drug Affordability Board, passed a child tax credit and eliminated Social Security taxes for people under certain income limits.
Klein says he wants to appeal to not just Democrats in the district, but Republican and Independent voters as well.
“That’s sort of the path that has been victorious in the past here,” he said. “Not only appealing to progressives, but also hearing the voices of our farmers, our law enforcement agents, our veterans, our seniors.”