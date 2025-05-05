Readers Write: Mary Moriarty’s new race policy, the rule of law, Red River flood prevention

•••
Do you believe the criminal justice system treats people of color fairly? If so, you will be mad at Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty for deciding to take race into account in prosecutorial decisions (“Moriarty policy centers race in cases,” front page, May 2, and “Feds probe Moriarty’s new race policy,” front page, May 5). I served on the Supreme Court Racial Bias in the Courts Task Force, and the groups that worked to carry out its recommendations, for 20 years. We found racial unfairness problems at every point in the criminal justice process. There were many recommendations for prosecutors. The two biggest can be stated as, “Look racial issues straight in the eye,” and, “Speak the truth.” Moriarty has done this. She will be blamed for it, because many people believe it’s wrong to point out problems that come from racial bias. It’s not nice. Moriarty makes those people angry, but she is doing the right thing.
I remember training lawyers in Alexandria, on Interstate 94, where the speed limit is 70 mph. I asked a traffic court attorney: How fast can you go without getting a ticket? “White drivers can go 80. Black drivers, 74.” This is not nice, but that’s how it is.
Moriarty is making criminal courts look in the mirror. Good for her.
John Stuart, Minneapolis
The writer is a retired state public defender.
•••