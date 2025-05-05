Readers Write: Mary Moriarty’s new race policy, the rule of law, Red River flood prevention

Do you believe the criminal justice system treats people of color fairly? If so, you will be mad at Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty for deciding to take race into account in prosecutorial decisions (“Moriarty policy centers race in cases,” front page, May 2, and “Feds probe Moriarty’s new race policy,” front page, May 5). I served on the Supreme Court Racial Bias in the Courts Task Force, and the groups that worked to carry out its recommendations, for 20 years. We found racial unfairness problems at every point in the criminal justice process. There were many recommendations for prosecutors. The two biggest can be stated as, “Look racial issues straight in the eye,” and, “Speak the truth.” Moriarty has done this. She will be blamed for it, because many people believe it’s wrong to point out problems that come from racial bias. It’s not nice. Moriarty makes those people angry, but she is doing the right thing.