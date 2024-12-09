Unthinkable but not unforeseeable

Blaze Credit Union CEO Dan Stoltz is also in an industry where any customer or end-user feels their complaint should go straight to the top. He told me even though his “goal is to make every customer happy, some complaints get escalated.” He currently has no personal bodyguard. Blaze usually only hires security for annual meetings when several thousand people are in attendance. Stoltz said the killing of Thompson gives him and other CEOs he’s been in touch with since the tragedy pause. Many civilians and security pros are speculating the shooter had a grievance over a claim denial. In searching for a reason for the unthinkable, Stoltz said, “for customers that ‘no’ is a disrupter to them.” He and his team are now discussing their own future protocols.