69-year-old man who shot elderly worshiper outside Twin Cities mosque gets long prison term

A 69-year-old has received a 12-year term for shooting and wounding one of two worshipers he targeted as they left a Twin Cities mosque.
Yancy Hall of Shakopee was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis after pleading guilty to firing a gun during a drug deal and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
“Everyone in Minnesota deserved the ability to practice their religion free from violence and threats of violence,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “The attack by Hall on two congregants was vicious, violent and unacceptable.”
Ahead of sentencing, the prosecution pushed, in writing, for a 15-year sentence.
Defense attorney Kevin DeVore asked in a filing for a 10-year term, “which is a significant amount of time for anyone, especially for someone who is 69 years old.”
Hall also was charged in Hennepin County District Court in the shooting, but that case was dropped in favor of federal prosecution.
According to the charges in both courts:
Law enforcement was investigating Hall for drug violations when worshipers found him selling narcotics near the Masjid An-Nur mosque on Lyndale Avenue in the city’s Near North neighborhood.