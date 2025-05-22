Here are the best times to beat traffic during busy Memorial Day weekend travel

A record number of travelers — about 45.1 million, according to AAA — will make a getaway for Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start to summer gets underway.
The lion’s share of those heading at least 50 miles from home will be driving, AAA said in its prediction, which estimates 39.4 million motorists will traverse the nation’s highways between Thursday and Monday.
In Minnesota, drivers will find gas hovering around $3 a gallon, down about 25 cents from a year ago at this time, AAA said. The gas-price-tracking website GasBuddy forecasts that the national average price of gasoline will be $3.08 per gallon on Memorial Day, making it the cheapest Memorial Day at the pump since 2021.
But any savings at the pump might be lost while sitting in traffic. Road construction threatens to tangle traffic in places such as on Interstate 94 in downtown Minneapolis, where lanes are narrowed across the Mississippi River, squeezing commuters and travelers into two lanes in each direction.
Road work on I-94 between Rogers and Monticello and farther north in Otter Tail County, Interstate 35 near Hinckley, Hwy. 169 near Princeton and Hwy. 10 near Wadena could also slow trips down.
Congestion could add time to the drive, too. Inrix, a traffic analytics company, says escaping east to Eau Claire, Wis., will take 59% longer than usual on Thursday due to heavy traffic. The company says the worst times to travel will be from 1-9 p.m. Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 2-6 p.m. Saturday and 4-7 p.m. Monday. The best times to drive and avoid traffic is before noon each day.
When including buses, trains and other modes of transportation, the projected 45.1 million travelers will be the most for the holiday weekend since 2005 when 44 million people took a trip, AAA said.
“Despite economic uncertainty and global challenges, travel remains a priority for Americans, with millions eager to make memories with a Memorial Day getaway,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA.