Here are the best times to beat traffic during busy Memorial Day weekend travel

Congestion could add time to the drive, too. Inrix, a traffic analytics company, says escaping east to Eau Claire, Wis., will take 59% longer than usual on Thursday due to heavy traffic. The company says the worst times to travel will be from 1-9 p.m. Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 2-6 p.m. Saturday and 4-7 p.m. Monday. The best times to drive and avoid traffic is before noon each day.