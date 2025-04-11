Twin Cities

Drivers feel the pinch as I-94 construction rattles commutes and spills traffic onto city streets

Gridlock has been common on Franklin Avenue, Lake Street, University Avenue and Marshall Avenue as drivers try to take detours.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025 at 11:20AM
Traffic has slowed on I-94 in Minneapolis as MnDOT works on five bridges and has the freeway reduced to two lanes in each direction through November. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

After getting stuck in a miles-long traffic jam on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis earlier this week, Samuel Doten made a decision: He started riding his bicycle to work.

“It prompted me to get out of the car, get some exercise in and relax on a bike instead of being stressed in a car in gridlock,” the 31-year-old south Minneapolis resident said. “I’m going to be a bike commuter.”

The mode-shift, Doten said, is one he made to avoid gnarly traffic snarls that have exasperated drivers traveling between Minneapolis and St. Paul this week as the Minnesota Department of Transportation began an extensive project to repair five bridges along I-94.

Both directions of the freeway over the Mississippi River will be constricted to two lanes each until November. Several ramps, including ones used to get to and from downtown Minneapolis, are closed, but some will reopen in a month or two.

The changes have sometimes more than doubled commutes, turning quick 15-minute jaunts across the river into an hour-long headache during peak times.

“I-94 construction traffic thru [sic] minneapolis is bonkers,” posted one X user. “Reduced to two lanes both directions THROUGH THE FALL! There are no good alternate routes.”

One impatient driver was so fed up last Sunday that they drove their Honda Accord around the cones and into closed highway lanes to bypass stopped traffic only to be pulled over by a state trooper, to the delight of other drivers, according to another X poster.

Other drivers, hoping to escape the freeway and its viscous flow, have fanned out onto nearby city streets in search of a faster trip. But those opting for those irresistible detours have had Franklin Avenue, Lake Street, University Avenue and Marshall Avenue gridlocked.

“There have been complaints about that,” said Josh Scholler, a manager at Zipps Liquors on 27th and Franklin avenues, who added that he started taking a different way to work to skirt the worst of the traffic. “People are still finding an alternative route.”

In anticipation of delays, Metro Transit added travel times to its schedule for express buses that operate on I-94, where there are no separate transit lanes. Though buses can use the shoulder, that does not always mean they are always in motion. Ramp jams, such as at Cedar Avenue, can slow down trips.

As a result, “we have seen moderate delays on some trips,” said Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr.

The agency has not seen any immediate impact on ridership, or heavier traffic on the Green Line, the light-rail line linking St. Paul and Minneapolis, Kerr said.

Kerr encourages transit use as a “great way to get vehicles off the road and make travel safer for those who must drive.”

Traffic may be at its worst for a couple weeks until motorists become familiar with the work zone and adjust their patterns, said MnDOT spokeswoman Denise Workcuff. Until then, “we understand that this route will be challenging this construction season.”

It’s not just any freeway that has lost lanes; I-94 is the busiest east-west Mississippi River crossing between downtown and I-694 to the north and near Fort Snelling to the south. Plymouth Avenue in north Minneapolis will be closed April 21, leaving one less place to cross the river.

“Commuting on 94 already made me wanna die, but this Monday really accelerated it,” said one Reddit user. “I’m taking 36 until further notice.”

The summer could get even more miserable in July when MnDOT gets started on a separate bridge project on I-394. At that time, the agency will repair 34 bridges between downtown Minneapolis and Hwy. 100 in Golden Valley, which has the potential to tangle traffic even further.

In a separate project, Hennepin County will continue with its remake of University Avenue through the University of Minnesota campus, adding another obstacle course for drivers to avoid and bottleneck a route some have given a try this week.

During this busy construction season, MnDOT is telling motorists to be attentive, drive with caution and slow down. Obey the law, the State Patrol adds.

“Drivers need to remember zipper merging is a good practice, but driving on the shoulder is illegal and [it’s] absolutely unacceptable to use it as a passing lane,” said Lt. Mike Lee of the State Patrol. “Troopers are always on the lookout for unsafe driving, even in construction zones.”

Eli Harvey, who lives in the Seward neighborhood in south Minneapolis, was all smiles this week as drivers have grumbled. He bikes year round and travel has been business as usual.

“It has not slowed me down at all,” he said. “It’s great to fly past all the traffic. If you are able, give biking a shot.”

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

