Drivers feel the pinch as I-94 construction rattles commutes and spills traffic onto city streets

After getting stuck in a miles-long traffic jam on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis earlier this week, Samuel Doten made a decision: He started riding his bicycle to work.
“It prompted me to get out of the car, get some exercise in and relax on a bike instead of being stressed in a car in gridlock,” the 31-year-old south Minneapolis resident said. “I’m going to be a bike commuter.”
The mode-shift, Doten said, is one he made to avoid gnarly traffic snarls that have exasperated drivers traveling between Minneapolis and St. Paul this week as the Minnesota Department of Transportation began an extensive project to repair five bridges along I-94.
Both directions of the freeway over the Mississippi River will be constricted to two lanes each until November. Several ramps, including ones used to get to and from downtown Minneapolis, are closed, but some will reopen in a month or two.
The changes have sometimes more than doubled commutes, turning quick 15-minute jaunts across the river into an hour-long headache during peak times.
“I-94 construction traffic thru [sic] minneapolis is bonkers,” posted one X user. “Reduced to two lanes both directions THROUGH THE FALL! There are no good alternate routes.”
One impatient driver was so fed up last Sunday that they drove their Honda Accord around the cones and into closed highway lanes to bypass stopped traffic only to be pulled over by a state trooper, to the delight of other drivers, according to another X poster.
Other drivers, hoping to escape the freeway and its viscous flow, have fanned out onto nearby city streets in search of a faster trip. But those opting for those irresistible detours have had Franklin Avenue, Lake Street, University Avenue and Marshall Avenue gridlocked.