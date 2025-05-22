Who were the Israeli Embassy staffers shot dead days before getting engaged?

TEL AVIV, Israel — The two people shot and killed outside a Jewish museum in Washington were young staffers at the Israeli Embassy who were soon to be engaged. The suspect shouted ''Free Palestine'' as he was being arrested.
Israel identified the victims as Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, without giving their ages. They were leaving a young diplomats event at the Capital Jewish Museum that was meant to ''foster unity and celebrate Jewish heritage'' when they were killed on Wednesday.
Lischinsky had bought an engagement ring and was just days away from proposing to Milgrim on a planned trip to Jerusalem, according to Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter.
Here is a look at the victims:
Yaron Lischinsky
Lischinsky worked as a research assistant at the Israeli Embassy, where he was responsible for a number of tasks, including keeping its political department up to date on ''important events and trends happening in the Middle East & North Africa,'' according to his LinkedIn profile.
Lischinsky moved to Israel from Germany at age 16, according to his profile, and he said that he had ''the privilege of calling both Jerusalem and Nuremberg my home.''
Ron Prosor, a veteran Israeli diplomat, said that Lischinsky was a student of his at an Israeli university. He said that Lischinsky was Christian, ''a true lover of Israel'' who had served in the military ''and chose to dedicate his life to the state of Israel.''