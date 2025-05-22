Former Northern Tools CEO now at helm of Protolabs in C-suite shakeup

With sales stagnant and its stock price stumbling, contract manufacturer Proto Labs has made a change at the top.
The Maple Plain-based company named Suresh Krishna, most recently chief executive of Burnsville-based Northern Tool + Equipment, to lead the company as president and CEO. He also will join the public company’s board.
He succeeds Rob Bodor, who is departing the company. Bodor, CEO since March 2021, will briefly serve as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said Bodor may sign a longer term consulting agreement.
Under Bodor, revenue growth has been fairly stagnant and its stock value fell more than 70%.
Prior to joining Northern Tool in April 2020, Krishna worked in management at Sleep Number and Polaris.
“With a 30-year track record of overseeing profitable growth and shareholder value creation at manufacturing companies, we are confident that he has the right skills and experience to build on the company’s positive momentum,” said Rainer Gawlick, chairman of Protolabs’ board.
Late Wednesday, the company reaffirmed its second quarter outlook of between $124 million in revenue and
