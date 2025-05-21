Opinion: Five years later, why Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd is still unknown

But none of that made it to trial, with the judge tossing prosecutors’ attempts to do so. And though she was on the witness list, the former club owner who astonishingly employed both Chauvin and Floyd wasn’t called to testify either. That’s despite her having alleged that just days before Floyd’s killing, Chauvin had broken the arm of a Black youth. While there’s no evidence she had any knowledge of the fatal encounter between Chauvin and Floyd, wouldn’t her testimony have been helpful if the objective was to learn as much as possible about each man — especially from the one person documented as personally knowing them both?