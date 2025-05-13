‘It behooves us to be prepared:’ Walz, other MN agencies weigh in on rumors Trump will pardon Derek Chauvin

State political and law enforcement leaders are preparing for the possibility that President Donald Trump could pardon former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s federal conviction in connection with the murder of George Floyd.
Responding to questions from reporters this week, Gov. Tim Walz said the White House has given him no indication that a federal pardon for Chauvin is imminent. Nonetheless, he’s bracing for the possibility, reminding people that even if Chauvin’s sentence is commuted on the federal level, he would be transferred to Minnesota to serve out the remainder of his lengthy state prison term.
“If Donald Trump exercises his constitutional right to do so, whether I agree — and I strongly disagree with him — if he issues that pardon we will simply transfer Derek Chauvin to serve out his 22-and-a-half years in prison in Minnesota," Walz said. “So, no indication whether they’re going to do it or not, but I think it behooves us to be prepared for it. With this presidency, it seems like that might be something they would do.”
Government leaders in Minneapolis acknowledged that rumors of a potential pardon are widespread. With the fifth anniversary of Floyd’s death approaching later this month, they are being cautious in preparing for any civil unrest that could erupt.
“We’ve heard the same rumors as everyone else – but the bottom line is that Derek Chauvin would remain behind bars serving his state sentence even if his federal charges are pardoned,“ Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette said in a statement. ”To be clear, we have no credible intelligence about any pardon or planned disruptions here in Minneapolis. Since 2020, we’ve overhauled our emergency management plans and out of an abundance of caution are planning for any eventuality.”
An internal email from a deputy city operations officer for Minneapolis informed city employees about how officials will respond if Chauvin is pardoned, noting that city leaders would condemn the action, even though a federal pardon wouldn’t affect Chauvin’s state sentence.
Chauvin’s expected released from federal prison is in November 2037. His expected release from state custody is set for December 2035, after which he would be placed on supervised release until 2043.
A spokesperson for the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, whose legal fund paid for Chauvin’s state and federal trial defense but is no longer involved in his case, said there’s been no evidence to support the rumors.