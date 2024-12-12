Gov. Tim Walz wants to remain a force in politics, at state and national level

Walz is still trying to figure out how the party failed to better connect with working-class voters, whether it was a policy or messaging failure. “I would argue, if you ask people, ‘Would you like to see better education and more money in the pockets of the middle class, or would you like to see Elon Musk get richer?’ I think that election would probably swing heavily to, ‘We’d like to help the middle class.’”