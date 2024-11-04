Three keys to the Vikings’ 21-13 win over the Colts
Justin Jefferson’s big game and Harrison Smith’s big plays helped the Vikings pull out a Sunday night victory.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson had his most yardage of the season, with seven catches for 137 yards (19.6 yards per catch). None was bigger than the 41-yard over-the-shoulder grab that led to the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. He completed a 22-yard pass to Aaron Jones on a trick play and recovered the Colts’ onside kick at the end of the game. But it was helpful for the team that QB Sam Darnold also built rapport with Jordan Addison and Josh Oliver on the night T.J. Hockenson returned to the lineup.
Key play
Harrison Smith’s fourth-quarter stop
The Vikings led by only four points with 5½ minutes left in the game, despite stifling the Colts offense most of the night. The Colts drove to the Vikings 40, but Vikings safety Harrison Smith helped break up passes on consecutive plays, on third-and-2 and fourth-and-2. The Vikings took over on downs and drove for the clinching touchdown.
Key number
29-13
The Vikings had 29 first downs to the Colts’ 13. Indianapolis had only five first downs in the first half but led 7-0. The first-down numbers were among a slew of stats that heavily favored the Vikings, who also dominated time of possession, yardage, third-down conversions and more. The Colts offense managed to score only six points and never reached the red zone. The main number that mattered until late in the third quarter was three, the number of Vikings turnovers.
Up next
At Jacksonville, Sunday, noon
The Vikings continue their tour of the AFC South with a rare visit to Jacksonville. The Vikings have played there only twice, in 2008 and 2016, and won both games. The Vikings have lost to the Jaguars once in seven meetings, a 33-3 defeat in December 2001. The 2024 Jaguars are 2-7 after losing to the Eagles 28-23 on Sunday.
2024 schedule and results
Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants
Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco
Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston
Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay
Oct. 6: W, 23-17 vs. N.Y. Jets in London
Oct. 13: Bye
Oct. 20: L, 31-29 vs. Detroit
Oct. 24: L, 30-20 at L.A. Rams
Nov. 3: W, 21-13 vs. Indianapolis
Nov. 10: at Jacksonville
Nov. 17: at Tennessee
Nov. 24 at Chicago
Dec. 1: vs. Arizona
Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta
Dec. 16: vs. Chicago
Dec. 22: at Seattle
Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay
Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Football Across Minnesota: Macalester players have learned to manage a unique schedule. Also: Alexandria's 99-yarder, and a legacy that began with Bud.