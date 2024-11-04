Three keys to the Vikings’ 21-13 win over the Colts

Justin Jefferson had his most yardage of the season, with seven catches for 137 yards (19.6 yards per catch). None was bigger than the 41-yard over-the-shoulder grab that led to the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. He completed a 22-yard pass to Aaron Jones on a trick play and recovered the Colts’ onside kick at the end of the game. But it was helpful for the team that QB Sam Darnold also built rapport with Jordan Addison and Josh Oliver on the night T.J. Hockenson returned to the lineup.