Vikings

Three keys to the Vikings’ 21-13 win over the Colts

Justin Jefferson’s big game and Harrison Smith’s big plays helped the Vikings pull out a Sunday night victory.

By Naila-Jean Meyers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2024 at 5:47AM
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson makes a long reception while being defended by Colts cornerback Samuel Womack III in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Key player

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson had his most yardage of the season, with seven catches for 137 yards (19.6 yards per catch). None was bigger than the 41-yard over-the-shoulder grab that led to the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. He completed a 22-yard pass to Aaron Jones on a trick play and recovered the Colts’ onside kick at the end of the game. But it was helpful for the team that QB Sam Darnold also built rapport with Jordan Addison and Josh Oliver on the night T.J. Hockenson returned to the lineup.

Key play

Harrison Smith’s fourth-quarter stop

The Vikings led by only four points with 5½ minutes left in the game, despite stifling the Colts offense most of the night. The Colts drove to the Vikings 40, but Vikings safety Harrison Smith helped break up passes on consecutive plays, on third-and-2 and fourth-and-2. The Vikings took over on downs and drove for the clinching touchdown.

Key number

29-13

The Vikings had 29 first downs to the Colts’ 13. Indianapolis had only five first downs in the first half but led 7-0. The first-down numbers were among a slew of stats that heavily favored the Vikings, who also dominated time of possession, yardage, third-down conversions and more. The Colts offense managed to score only six points and never reached the red zone. The main number that mattered until late in the third quarter was three, the number of Vikings turnovers.

Up next

At Jacksonville, Sunday, noon

The Vikings continue their tour of the AFC South with a rare visit to Jacksonville. The Vikings have played there only twice, in 2008 and 2016, and won both games. The Vikings have lost to the Jaguars once in seven meetings, a 33-3 defeat in December 2001. The 2024 Jaguars are 2-7 after losing to the Eagles 28-23 on Sunday.

2024 schedule and results

Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants

Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco

Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston

Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay

Oct. 6: W, 23-17 vs. N.Y. Jets in London

Oct. 13: Bye

Oct. 20: L, 31-29 vs. Detroit

Oct. 24: L, 30-20 at L.A. Rams

Nov. 3: W, 21-13 vs. Indianapolis

Nov. 10: at Jacksonville

Nov. 17: at Tennessee

Nov. 24 at Chicago

Dec. 1: vs. Arizona

Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta

Dec. 16: vs. Chicago

Dec. 22: at Seattle

Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay

Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit

Naila-Jean Meyers

Senior Assistant Sports Editor

Naila-Jean Meyers is the senior assistant sports editor at the Star Tribune. She previously worked at the New York Times, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Sporting News. 

