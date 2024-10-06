Three keys to the Vikings’ 23-17 win over the Jets in London

How about the rookie 23-year-old kicker? Reichard’s two 50-yard field goals — from 53 and 54 yards away — kept the Jets at bay in a low-scoring, defensive struggle of a game. Reichard, a sixth-round pick out of Alabama, has now made his first 26 kicks to begin his NFL career. The 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was critical, capitalizing on great field position gained when the Jets were pinned deep in their own end zone. An underwhelming 39-yard punt by the Jets, and a 6-yard return by Brandon Powell, set up the Vikings at the Jets’ 37-yard line. Quarterback Sam Darnold and the offense sputtered, like they did much of the day, and went three-and-out. But Reichard still added three points with a 53-yard field goal, giving them a two-score lead late in the game. That was the buffer needed to withstand Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ touchdown throw to Garrett Wilson with six minutes left. Reichard added a 41-yard field goal later in the fourth quarter.