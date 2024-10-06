Three keys to the Vikings’ 23-17 win over the Jets in London
Kicker Will Reichard carried the offense when it sputtered in the second half while linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel provided a spark again.
Kicker Will Reichard
How about the rookie 23-year-old kicker? Reichard’s two 50-yard field goals — from 53 and 54 yards away — kept the Jets at bay in a low-scoring, defensive struggle of a game. Reichard, a sixth-round pick out of Alabama, has now made his first 26 kicks to begin his NFL career. The 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was critical, capitalizing on great field position gained when the Jets were pinned deep in their own end zone. An underwhelming 39-yard punt by the Jets, and a 6-yard return by Brandon Powell, set up the Vikings at the Jets’ 37-yard line. Quarterback Sam Darnold and the offense sputtered, like they did much of the day, and went three-and-out. But Reichard still added three points with a 53-yard field goal, giving them a two-score lead late in the game. That was the buffer needed to withstand Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ touchdown throw to Garrett Wilson with six minutes left. Reichard added a 41-yard field goal later in the fourth quarter.
Key play
Andrew Van Ginkel’s 63-yard interception return for a touchdown
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores blitzed Rodgers early and often, including a 57% rate in the first half, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Van Ginkel was part of a third-down pressure that led to a pivotal takeaway in the first quarter. He was one of seven Vikings defenders crowding the line of scrimmage, but he was one of two who dropped into coverage. Van Ginkel apparently slipped past Rodgers’ sight when the Jets quarterback tried to target receiver Garrett Wilson on a slant over the middle. Van Ginkel made a leaping pick and ran 63 yards to finish the score. Van Ginkel has scored five touchdowns on defense and special teams in his six NFL seasons. He’s the first Vikings defender with two picks returned for scores in the same season since safety Harrison Smith in 2012.
Key number
48 first-quarter points in 5 games
The Vikings scored 10 first-quarter points against the Jets, giving them 48 points in the first quarter this season. One key to their 5-0 start has been jumping out to early leads, which position head coach Kevin O’Connell to lean on the run game and Darnold to manage games. The Vikings have not trailed since a 3-0 deficit in the first quarter of the Sept. 8 win at the New York Giants. They’re averaging nearly 10 points in the first quarter this season. The impact of playing with a lead: Rodgers was forced to throw 54 times while handing off to his talented running backs just 14 times.
2024 schedule and results
Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants
Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco
Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston
Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay
Oct. 6: W, 23-17 vs. N.Y. Jets in London
Oct. 13: Bye
Oct. 20: vs. Detroit
Oct. 24: at L.A. Rams
Nov. 3: vs. Indianapolis
Nov. 10: at Jacksonville
Nov. 17: at Tennessee
Nov. 24 at Chicago
Dec. 1: vs. Arizona
Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta
Dec. 16: vs. Chicago
Dec. 22: at Seattle
Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay
Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit
