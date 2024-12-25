The top 10 stories of the year in Minnesota politics

The Minnesota House was poised to be tied 67-67 for the first time since 1979, but a district court judge ruled last week that a newly elected DFL candidate didn’t meet residency requirements and is ineligible to serve. Pending an appeal, Republicans will temporarily hold a one-seat majority in the House until a special election can be held to fill the safely blue Roseville seat. The DFL and GOP had already agreed on House committee membership, but they hadn’t decided who would be speaker. Republicans could choose to set their own structure if they end up with brief control.