Right message, wrong time? Dean Phillips called for ‘new generation’ of leadership two years ago.

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips was one of the first Democrats to publicly call for President Joe Biden to step aside — but he’s not gloating over the president’s decision to drop out of the race.
In stepping aside last month, Biden said verbatim what Phillips had advocated for two years: that the president needed to pass the torch to a “new generation” of leadership.
It’s a belief that the Minnesota Democrat stands by, even at the cost of alliances, falling out with fellow Democrats and what Phillips predicts has disqualified him from ever being another Democratic candidate.
“Biden did the one and only thing that I was calling for, for a year and a half, which was to just simply step aside,” he said during a wide-ranging interview at his Capitol Hill home, 10 days after Biden announced he was leaving the race they shared for nearly five months until Phillips dropped out in early March.
“The timing, and the delay in doing so and the circumstances were not advantageous. But it happened,” Phillips said. ”And I’m thrilled, I’m saddened, it’s bittersweet.”
Phillips recently finished “Into the Bright Sunshine,” a book that chronicles the life of former vice president and fellow Minnesotan Hubert Humphrey, the congressman’s self-proclaimed hero, who — like Phillips — bucked his party to call for change.