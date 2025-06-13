Two campers died on Lake Superior’s remote Isle Royale. Here’s what we know

Earlier this week, the National Park Service reported that two campers were found dead at a remote backcountry campground on Isle Royale — an island on Lake Superior that is a two hour ferry ride from Grand Portage, Minn.
Since then, authorities have released few details about the deaths. Here is what to know about the investigation and the island, one of the most inaccessible wilderness areas in the Midwest and best known for being home to significant populations of wolves and moose.
How were the deaths reported?
The National Park Service said it received two separate calls Sunday about the deaths at the remote South Lake Desor Campground, which is located about 11.5 miles from the Windigo Visitor Center on the island’s west side — a primary destination for travel from Grand Portage, Minn.
The campground is off the Greenstone Ridge trail, which runs the length of the island to the other main park entrance, Rock Harbor.
Authorities have identified the people who died and have notified family, but have not publicly released the names or cause of death. They have also said there is no known threat to the public.
The National Park Service did not return a call seeking comment on a timeline for releasing more information.
Who is handling the investigation?
Isle Royale is in Keweenaw County, Mich., but the National Park Service handles most incidents there. The Detroit Free Press has reported that the FBI has been involved in the investigation.
What is Isle Royale known for?
The park is mainly one large island but is surrounded by more than 450 smaller islands. The main island is known as a rugged backpacking destination, and is about 50 miles long and nine miles wide.