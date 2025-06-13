Closing arguments: Is Karen Read's murder trial a tale of love gone wrong or a police coverup?

Lawyers in the murder trial of Karen Read are set to give their closing arguments Friday after weeks of testimony in a highly divisive case in which the prosecution's theory of jaded love turned deadly is countered by a defense claim that a cast of tight-knit Boston area law enforcement killed a fellow police officer.
Read, 45, is accused of fatally striking her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, 46, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a house party where other local police and a federal agent were closing out a night of drinking in 2022. She's charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene in Canton, outside Boston.
Read's defense has suggested she was the victim of a wide-ranging conspiracy that included planting evidence and using her as a convenient scapegoat for her boyfriend's death.
The first Read trial ended July 1 in a mistrial due to a hung jury, and several jurors came out after to say that the panel had unanimously agreed that Read was not guilty of the most serious charge of second-degree murder.
Prosecution has focused on the scene of death
The state's case was led by special prosecutor Hank Brennan, who called fewer witnesses than prosecutor Adam Lally, who ran the first trial against Read.
Brennan has referenced Read's statement about the possibility that she backed into O'Keefe, which the defense has pointed out came not from police reports but from a voluntary interview she did for a documentary series. In the television interview, Read said, ''I didn't think I hit him,'' but acknowledged she could have ''clipped him.''
In the first trial, the state called Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the case. Proctor would later be fired after a disciplinary board found he sent sexist and crude text messages about Read. Proctor was asked to read the texts aloud in court during the first trial, but in the second, the prosecution relied on others to read the offensive comments.