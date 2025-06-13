Nation

Deaths in San Antonio rise to 11 and some are still missing after heavy storms, officials say

Authorities in San Antonio on Friday said the number of people who died in heavy storms and flooding has risen to 11 and that some remain missing.

The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 9:25PM

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in San Antonio on Friday said the number of people who died in heavy storms and flooding has risen to 11 and that some remain missing.

Rescue crews were still searching for missing people following Thursday's downpour as the flooding recedes, San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington said. More than a dozen totaled cars were found stuck and overturned in a creek after over 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rainfall fell in parts of the nation's seventh-largest city.

Three of the 11 confirmed dead were between 28 to 55 years old, according to a news release from the Bexar County Medical Examiner's office.

San Antonio officials said the search for the missing was focused on the creek.

The vehicles were likely quickly swept off the road by fast-rising waters and that more than 70 water rescues had been made across the city, officials said.

''Our hearts are with the families of those we've lost to this week's flash floods and the families who continue searching for their loved ones,'' Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

